Where Are American Aircraft Carriers Built And Who Builds Them?

There are few things that have changed naval tactics and logistics quite like the advent and ubiquity of the aircraft carrier. With more aircraft carriers in service than any other country, the United States Navy has made them the centerpiece of its tactical operations on the oceans for many years. With the U.S. dealing in a higher volume of carriers than every other country, it's important to know who the world's leader in aircraft carriers trusts to build them at this high volume and quality, as well as where they do it.

Less than a decade after the Wright Brothers flew the first airplane, the U.S. Navy recognized the power of being able to deploy aerial assets from any place on the sea. In 1911, private citizen Eugene Burton Ely made the first successful landing and take-off from a naval vessel, according to the National Air and Space Museum. With that new feat in aerial skill, a new era in the U.S. Navy was born. While battleships remained the top dogs for many years, the infamous Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1940 sidelined much of the United States' Pacific fleet, but its aircraft carriers were largely spared. That not only helped the country keep the Japanese from controlling the Pacific and ultimately allowed for the Allies to claim victory, but it showed the world the strategic power of the aircraft carrier.

Since then, the United States has invested billions of dollars into these ships. The most recent design — The Gerald Ford model — runs roughly $13 billion. Who gets this money, and where do these military designs go from an idea to a reality?