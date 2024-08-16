The US Navy's Submarine Fleet Is Bigger Than You Think

Thanks to movies like "Crimson Tide," when most people think of the United States Navy's submarine force, they remember the Ohio-class submarines. While Ohio-class subs make up a portion of the submarine force, they're hardly the most used subs in the service. There are currently four classes of submarines in the Navy, and they vary in function, from fast attack to various types of missile submarines.

The U.S. Navy's submarine force currently consists of 71 submarines. These days, all of the United States' submarines are nuclear-powered, having stopped using diesel-powered subs with the retirement of the USS Dolphin (AGSS-555) in 2007. This makes it possible for a sub to operate for as long as needed, and they only need to return to port to add provisions or transfer personnel, and means that a U.S. submarine can stay submerged for months at a time.

In terms of missions, the various submarines that make up the fleet undertake a variety of operations. Some remain hidden beneath the waves to be used in the event of nuclear war, while others patrol the world's oceans, looking for potential targets while ideally remaining undetected. The 71 submarines in the fleet are operated by thousands of submariners, and every one of them serves a vital function in the U.S. military's global operations. These are the boats upon which they serve.

