USS Seawolf: The Highly Advanced Submarine That Changed Underwater Warfare

Technically, a submarine (as opposed to a submersible) is a water-going vessel that can sail, submerge, and surface under its own power, without the need for a "parent" ship for support. Almost incredibly, the world's first submarine was developed way back in 1620 by a Dutchman, Cornelis Drebbel, who was working in the service of Great Britain's King James I.

From a military perspective, the appeal of a stealthy underwater vessel that can attack enemy ships undetected is obvious, but it took another 263 years before a submarine was successfully used in combat. In 1863, the H.L. Hunley, operated by Confederate forces in the American Civil War, ushered in a new era of naval warfare when it sank the USS Housatonic, before itself foundering with the loss of its crew.

While some characteristics of 19th-century vessels like the Hunley would be familiar to sailors today, much has changed in the intervening years. Thanks partly to the two World Wars, the 20th Century saw massive technical development of weapons systems of all kinds, including submarines.

Today, submarines can stay at sea for hundreds of days, projecting power all over the globe from the safety of the deep ocean. One of those vessels is the USS Seawolf (SSN 21), a nuclear submarine developed during the Cold War by the U.S. Navy to confront the forces of the Soviet Union. With its two sister ships, it remains among the most advanced, most lethal weapons fielded by any nation.