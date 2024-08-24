What Are The Different Types Of Aircraft Carriers? (And Which Ones Does The US Navy Have?)

In modern times, the aircraft carrier is one of the most important pieces of military equipment that a nation can field. While naval vessels have always played a key role in establishing power and defending against foreign threats, the aircraft carrier gives countries the ability to extend their military reach across the planet and launch attacks quickly without the need for a land base. Often home to dozens of highly advanced fighter jets, they are a strategic powerhouse.

Advertisement

Of course, there isn't just one type of aircraft carrier. While today's ships are capable of carrying a large capacity of fighter jets, some of the earliest aircraft carriers were used to transport war balloons and seaplanes. Today, there are a wide array of basic variants that are used to carry out specific roles and they are often customized to do a particular job. This makes the vessels versatile and they have become an essential part of modern military operations.

Here we are going to examine the different types of aircraft carriers that are used by navies all over the world as well as revealing exactly what types of aircraft carriers the United States currently uses.