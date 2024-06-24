What Is A Helicopter Carrier And What Makes It Different From An Aircraft Carrier?

While most people are aware of what an aircraft carrier is from movies, seeing them in person, or serving aboard them, there's another similar craft many are unfamiliar with. The helicopter carrier is a much smaller type of aircraft carrier that doesn't typically carry jets unless they have vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities, like the Harrier. Indeed, several helicopter carriers do carry aircraft capable of VTOL or short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL).

A helicopter carrier is, as the name implies, a vessel that carries helicopters. Or at least, that's how they were initially used. It's a fairly simple design and is used primarily by navies for support and combat missions. The United States classifies them as light aircraft carriers and includes the Wasp class of amphibious assault ships used primarily by the United States Marine Corps.

While helicopter carriers aren't commonly known, they are vital in support operations, where helicopters are needed for everything from air assault missions to close air support. Helicopter carriers have evolved over the years as aircraft technology has advanced. This has made the helicopter carrier one of the most important ships in the fleet, and numerous nations operate them, including the People's Republic of China, Japan, Australia, and many more.