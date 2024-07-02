How Many Ships Are In A Carrier Strike Group? (And What Types Of Ships Are They?)

Most people know that the United States has several aircraft carriers, but what isn't as well known is how they operate. Aircraft carriers are some of the largest and most powerful military vehicles ever created, and they typically house some 5,000+ personnel. They also maintain a fleet of aircraft, watercraft, and more in their various missions, but they don't operate in a vacuum.

When a carrier deploys, it does so as the lead vessel in what's called a Carrier Strike Group (CSG) or Carrier Battle Group (CVBG). These are large flotillas of naval vessels that include all kinds of ships. Some are there for direct support, while others are there for defense and offensive capabilities. A Carrier Strike Group typically consists of various types of cruisers, anti-aircraft surface vessels, anti-submarine destroyers, and frigates. Sometimes, a submarine is thrown into the mix, so a U.S. CSG is a powerful element of naval offensive and defensive capabilities.

As of mid-2024, the U.S. Navy operates 11 carriers, and they each have a strike group associated with them. According to the Navy, a "CSG or CVBG normally consist of 1 Aircraft Carrier, 2 Guided Missile Cruisers, 2 Anti Aircraft Warships,and 1-2 Anti Submarine Destroyers or Frigates," for a total of eight ships. Of course, these configurations change all the time and often cater to their designated missions, so a CSG or CVBG's makeup isn't always the same.