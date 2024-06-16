How Many Aircraft Are On The USS Eisenhower & How Long Has It Been In Service?

In early June, news spread that the U.S. Navy's USS Dwight D. Eisenhower had been hit by a missile strike launched by Houthi rebels — a militant group based in Yemen. According to statements from Houthi leaders and footage that has been circulating online and via social media, the supposed attack involved winged and ballistic missiles.

However, there is no evidence that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was struck at all. The images and videos that have been shared to support these claims are either misleading or completely fabricated.

This online disinformation campaign, harmful as it might have been, has reignited interest in the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. How long has the aircraft carrier been in service? How does it compare to other aircraft carriers? Has it suffered any notable attacks over the years? How many aircraft are on the USS Eisenhower? What is its current location? Here's what you need to know.