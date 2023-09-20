10 Of The Worst Military Bombers Ever Made

The world's superpowers once considered the bomber to be the key to maintaining strategic airpower. During the WWII years, the air forces of the United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, and Italy placed a priority on bomber development. However, their efforts did not always produce effective military weapons and some designs were fundamentally useless.

Most military experts will agree the B-2 Spirit makes the top of the best list with a combination of characteristics that strikes fear in the hearts of its adversaries. Capable of multiple missions, the B-2 uses a generic weapons interface system (GWIS) allowing the bomber to carry a mix of stand-off weapons and direct attack munitions for up to 40,000 lb of payload. The aircraft has a range exceeding 6,000 nautical miles unrefueled and can soar to a maximum altitude of 50,000 feet while carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.

Even for the best bomber aircraft, time is often the enemy, eventually outperformed by more modern airplanes. The heralded B-29s that dominated the airspace over Japan in 1945 were no competition for the more advanced fighters in the Korean War. These are 10 of the worst military bombers ever made, either for their poor design and construction or their loss of effectiveness with time.