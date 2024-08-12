Aircraft Carriers In The 1860s? The Civil War Saga Of The Steamboat Fanny

Which of these terms does not belong: Gettysburg, secession, cavalry charge, musket fire, or carrier-launched aerial reconnaissance platform?

Most slot nicely into what we remember about the American Civil War from history class, but that last one jumps out. It's something that would fit into a conversation about military capabilities today. How could there be an aerial reconnaissance platform, let alone an aircraft carrier, more than forty years before the Wright brothers took off at Kitty Hawk?

It took decades for naval warfare to take to the sky, but the process actually began far earlier than most people think. Aerial combat between powered planes may not have started until World War I, but the truth is that adventurers and inventors were taking to the sky long before that. Getting a heavier-than-air craft off the ground wouldn't happen until the 20th century, but manned lighter-than-air craft flew as early as 1783.

An aircraft carrier? During the Civil War? That's a pretty tall claim, and perhaps it's a bit grandiose. Still, by definition, an ignominious little steamship named the Fanny became the world's first self-propelled aircraft carrier.