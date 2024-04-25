Satellites Vs. Spy Balloons: Which Is More Effective For Sky Reconnaissance?

The art and craft of spying to learn about the capabilities of an adversary have been going on since the dawn of humanity. Therefore it comes as no surprise that having the ability to take to the air (or higher), observe, then report what is being seen, is of utmost value to nations. Two platforms, satellites and spy balloons, have filled this need for decades.

The era of the satellite was ushered in with the launch of the Soviet Sputnik 1 on Oct. 4, 1957. It would not be until 1959, after the launch of the U.S. satellite Explorer 1 when satellite spying became operational. The number of satellites in orbit as of May 1, 2023, has grown to a total of 7,560 with the U.S. accounting for 5,184.

Balloons have been around much longer than satellites and saw their first substantial military use for reconnaissance during the Battle of Fleurus on June 26, 1794. The French used balloons in the battle to provide intelligence on troop movements to defeat the enemy. They would continue to be used by various nations up until the present day as witnessed in early 2023 with the Chinese spy balloon incident. Both satellites and balloons have played a role in reconnaissance, but which is more effective?