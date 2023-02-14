Here's How Spy Balloons Actually Work

There has been a lot of talk recently about spy balloons. On February 6, President Biden addressed reporters on the South Lawn about Chinese incursions via these tools, according to The White House. The President noted that the situation is clear: "I told the Defense Department I wanted to shoot it down as soon as it was appropriate," he answered in response to questions about the timeline of events.

In total, U.S. military assets have shot down four high altitude objects since January 2023. These high flying objects have continued to float across the skies over Alaska, Canada, and the Lower 48 states, raising the question of what they can do and how they work.

For one thing, Iain Boyd writes for PBS that the internationally recognized boundary of a nation's upper limit lies at 62 miles, placing any balloon flying over the ground firmly within territorial jurisdiction. This means that the spy balloons that have been spotted over North America and elsewhere are definitively infringing on national territorial sovereignty as they make their way across the skies (whether over the United States or elsewhere).

Boyd is comforting in his analysis of what this means for Americans, stating: "The balloon doesn't pose any real threat to the U.S. I think sometimes China is just experimenting to see how far they can push things." Even so, it's worth taking a look at what these espionage tools are capable of and how they can be used within a variety of mission spaces.