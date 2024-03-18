A New Class Of Scary Satellites Is Ringing James Bond Villain Alarms

Reconnaissance from space is not a new phenomenon, even though the true extent of deployment has always been shrouded in mystery. The Corona satellite surveillance project in the '60s — which culminated just over half a decade ago and was publicized as the "Discoverer" program — was deployed for scientific experiments, leading to the death of multiple monkeys during tests. However, in the years that have followed, there has been an unprecedented rise in commercial interest with the space segment — led by the likes of SpaceX, which is now running errands for NASA, as well as government agencies.

However, as surveillance tech has advanced in terms of imaging capabilities, as well as the pace at which projects can be put into the planet's orbit, the surveillance aspect has managed to avoid much debate from a privacy perspective. One particular name that has raised eyebrows for the wrong reasons — and with support from government agencies in tow — is Albedo Space.

The company, which emerged from the halls of startup haven Y-Combinator in 2021 with fat seed funding to mark its arrival in the public realm, aims to launch satellites that offer an unprecedented image resolution of 10 centimeters. That's a growth worth three times in terms of details that a satellite can uncover.

With its visual ability to go as deep as detecting objects measuring 10 centimeters, it's possible for the Albedo satellite to not only make out a person, but also discern whether you are naked or clothed. Albedo notes that it is "the first company to offer aerial-quality imagery from space."