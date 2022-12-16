NASA's Latest Satellite Launched Via SpaceX Rocket To Survey Earth's Water

We've known for a while that human beings have undeniably had a profound impact on the global climate and environment, but scientists are only now realizing just how far-reaching these effects are, and what the implications of them may be.

As a research article published by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research states, although the constructions of dams and reservoirs seem to have had a fairly insignificant impact on the long-term sustainability and stability of the water table, these interventions have led to short-term regional problems in the U.S. and Asia. As industrialization and society have advanced, increased water consumption and manipulation of the water cycle have led to drastic changes that exceed previous projections of what would be caused by global warming.

It's important to understand the effects that human beings and industrialization are having on the water cycle at a global scale, especially if we are to address issues like global warming and water scarcity in the long term. NASA and SpaceX are working together to broaden our view on the issue.