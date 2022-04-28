The Big Myth About Global Warming You Need To Stop Believing

You've probably heard many myths about global warming and climate change over the years, including claims ranging from calling the problem a hoax to refusing to believe that human activity is fueling the problem and that greenhouse gases must be reduced. These popular beliefs, as faulty as they may be, continue to circulate among the public despite decades of scientific work.

On April 4, 2022, a UN IPCC report warned that the time is "now or never" when it comes to capping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The report written by hundreds of scientists from around the world presented new evidence on carbon emission impacts. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, "This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies". Guterres added that governments and corporations are "adding fuel to the flames by continuing to invest in climate-choking industries".

As reported by The Hill in January 2019, former President Donald Trump used an extremely cold storm that hit the country as an opportunity to mock global warming on Twitter. "Large parts of the country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record-setting cold. Wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old-fashioned Global Warming right now!" former President Trump stated. The tweet became a symbol of how lobby groups, fossil fuel industries, and high-profile politicians use their positions to spread global warning misinformation to the masses.