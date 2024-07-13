How Many Fighter Jets Can A US Aircraft Carrier Hold?

Aircraft carriers are the largest and most technologically advanced weapons of war. While they're impressive naval vessels, they're also mobile airports, and without an aircraft carrier's large number of support jets and helicopters, it's little more than a floating island (though it does have defensive capabilities). A carrier's strength lies in its aircraft, but modern carriers don't simply throw as many planes onto a vessel as possible and call it a day — a lot of engineering goes into determining the right number of aircraft a carrier can hold.

While aircraft carriers can hold everything from cargo planes to helicopters, they're best known for housing fighter jets, and the United States has a bunch of them. Presently, the U.S. has 11 active aircraft carriers and Carrier Strike Groups, and more are on the way. Over the years, the U.S. has upgraded and modified its carrier fleet, beginning with rudimentary carriers in WWI and moving to more advanced classes in WWII. Modern carriers are vastly different, as they're considerably larger and significantly more technologically advanced.

The United States' 11 carriers aren't the same class, as the fleet replaces older carriers as new ones are commissioned. Currently, the U.S. operates ten Nimitz-class carriers and one Gerald R. Ford-class carrier. Eventually, the fleet of Nimitz carriers will retire, and new Ford-class carriers will take their place. The USS Enterprise is currently under construction and is expected to enter service around 2030. Each class carries a different number of jets, numbering from around 50-90, depending on configuration.