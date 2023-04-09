10 Most Impressive Amphibious Military Vehicles Of All Time

While there is little to argue in favor of the political leadership of Germany during WWII, the engineers creating military machinery can be acknowledged for their ingenuity and the clever solutions they devised in building the machines to outfit the troops. The legacy of Volkswagen and its involvement in WWI is well-documented and the civilian Thing vehicle is directly related to the military Kübelwagen used during the war. But that military VW was also adapted for amphibious use as the Schwimmwagen, offering soldiers a robust and reliable small vehicle that helped to cross rivers and creeks throughout the war.

The Schwimmwagen looks a bit similar to the VW-based beach buggies of the late '60s, using the same frame and engine in the rear. It is all housed in a watertight tub with a small propeller in the rear, driven by a power takeoff connected to the transmission. The engine is located in a compartment in the rear with louvers in the lid providing airflow away from the waterline. To prevent damage to the propeller, it is attached with a hinged assembly allowing it to be lifted up away from the ground while on dry land and it can be lowered into the water from the driver's seat using a rod that extends over the rear decklid.

Schwimmwagens are durable and reliable vehicles that are equally capable on land and water. The front wheels provided steering in and out of the water, but reverse was only possible on land — paddles were included for reversing in water. With more than 14,000 units built before the end of the war, it was used extensively and has also led to it being a popular restoration project today.