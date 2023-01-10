The Volkswagen Schwimmwagen Is An Incredible Amphibious Car We Wish We Could Drive Today

It was basically just a heavily modified VW Army Kübelwagen chassis with a water-tight "bathtub" welded to the frame (via Military Factory). About 30 of these early Type 128 models were made (via Dyler), and while they proved successful, some modifications were needed. Type 166 was beefed up to provide better off-roading capabilities, as the 128 had proven to be somewhat fragile and encountered ruptures in the hull too frequently.

The 166 had a shorter wheelbase, and the 4-cylinder air-cooled 1.1-liter engine sat in the rear producing only 25hp (via Dyler). It was more or less the same engine used in the VW Beetle and Kübelwagen (via Silodrome). By comparison, the American-made Willys MB used by the United States Army kicked out 60hp (via Military Factory). The 5-speed transmission had four "normal" gears with a fifth "crawl" gear (via Dyler), and the four-wheel drive feature could only be used while in first gear (via Military Factory).

Once submerged, the four-passenger 166 moved through the water by use of a single propeller set on the back of the vehicle and could easily be lowered by hand. The prop's spin rate was controlled through the gas pedal, making it go faster when needed, while the front wheels acted as rudders to control the direction. If the engine failed to operate, paddles attached to each side allowed passengers to row, row, row their boat to shore (via Military Factory).

The war produced some genuinely odd amphibious vehicles, it's hardly a wonder that their popularity sunk when it was over.