The Izumo-Class Destroyer: Japan's First Aircraft Carrier After World War II

Japan was one of the greatest naval powers during World War II when it fielded over 20 aircraft carriers until the end of the war. However, the country scrapped all of its carriers after its defeat, and since Japan adopted a pacifist constitution, it hasn't had one since 1945.

But changing times means changing defensive requirements. Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) has the JS Kaga, an Izumo-class destroyer designated as a helicopter destroyer. This ship has flat top that allows five helicopters to operate on it deck simultaneously. It has a typical load of seven choppers but can be outfitted to carry as many as 28.

In 2018, Japan plans to purchase 42 F-35Bs, which are designed to take off on short runways and land vertically. It has modified its Izumo-class helicopter destroyers to carry jets, turning them into full-fledged aircraft carriers: the first ones Japan would have since its surrender to the United States almost 80 years ago.