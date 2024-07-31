All About The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Aircraft Carrier & And Where Its Homeport Is

Dubbed the "most capable, adaptable, and lethal combat platform in the world" by its official mission statement, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) serves as the leading nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy. Named for the nation's 38th president, USS Gerald R. Ford is the largest warship in the world, surpassing even its predecessor, the Nimitz-class carrier introduced in 1975. The carrier isn't just big, though. It's innovative, improving upon the Nimitz to enhance the firepower of the contemporary U.S. Navy.

Though only commissioned into service by former President Donald Trump in 2017 and launched on its first full deployment in May 2023, CVN 78 has been fairly active. Only six months after being deployed for NATO exercises in Norway, USS Gerald R. Ford diverted to the Eastern Mediterranean after the Hamas attack on Israel. In January 2024, CVN 78 and her crew returned to Naval Station Norfolk, the aircraft carrier's homeport. As of July 2024, USS Gerald R. Ford is homeported alongside 44 other ships, including the carriers Dwight D. Eisenhower, George Washington, Harry S. Truman, and George H. W. Bush.

[Featured image by U.S. Department of Defense via Wikimedia Commons | Public Domain]