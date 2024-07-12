How Does An Aircraft Carrier Catapult Work And How Fast Can It Go?

Aircraft carriers are impressive military machines capable of launching aircraft off an incredibly short runway. This isn't done merely by utilizing a fighter jet's speed. Instead, it's accomplished by something most people likely don't consider when thinking about how an aircraft carrier operates. Carriers use catapults to launch aircraft off the deck and into the sky, but the technology behind that isn't what you might expect.

There's no counterweight system flinging fighters into the sky like a boulder upon a medieval battlefield. A modern catapult system used on an aircraft carrier is very different from its ancient namesake, and they're impressive feats of engineering. Since the first ships began launching planes before the outbreak of World War I, catapults were used, and as aircraft advanced technologically, the need for more powerful catapults required further development.

These days, a modern aircraft carrier can employ a variety of catapults to fling aircraft off its deck, and the technology continues to change with time. The more advanced a catapult system is, the more planes can be launched from a carrier, so it's important to keep the catapult launching systems up to date and operational, as they can make or break the combat effectiveness of an entire aircraft carrier.