Yes, North Korea Has A Tactical Nuclear Submarine: Here's What We Know

The People's Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), better known in the West as North Korea, entered the Atomic Age in October 2006. That's when it was revealed that the DPRK detonated its first atomic bomb. Since that first test, the nation has fast-tracked its nuclear development to improve on munitions, outfit them onto various types of rockets, and much more. The DPRK is a nuclear power, and it has a variety of means of delivering its weapons.

When people think of nuclear-capable countries, they may discount the DPRK, but that isn't something the nation's leader, Kim Jong-un, would appreciate. To his and the nation's pride, the DPRK has its very own tactical nuclear submarine, and if the reports are accurate, it's somewhat comparable to the United States' own Ohio-class nuclear submarines' ability to launch nuclear-armed missiles, though at a much shorter range. These vessels loiter in the world's oceans, ready to deploy radioactive doom anywhere on the planet.

Of course, the U.S. has been developing and improving its nuclear arsenal and submarine fleet for decades, so the DPRK has plenty of work to do to catch up. Still, the DPRK's use of a nuclear-armed submarine shouldn't be discounted. The weapons developed by the country are incredibly deadly, and if its new toy, the "Hero Kim Gun-ok," proves to be at least partially capable of maneuvering through the world's waters, it could theoretically pose a threat to Western nations.

