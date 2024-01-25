Here's How Diesel Submarine Engines Work Underwater

Did you know naval submarines come in more than one variety? Of course, there are several classes of nuclear sub out there (Ohio, Los Angeles, Seawolf, Virginia), but not all militarized undersea vessels run on fission. Diesel-powered submarines also exist, with their own advantages and disadvantages to work with or around.

Diesel subs are much cheaper to produce, with one costing roughly half or even a quarter of what's needed to manufacture one nuclear-powered counterpart. They're also less noisy than nuclear subs (as odd as that may seem), which need to keep their engines running — and thus making noise that could potentially be detected — constantly. On the other hand, diesel subs aren't as fast and require refueling, while a nuclear sub can go for literal decades without needing to gas up.

While it's true that diesel submarines do have limitations because of their specific approach to power, they do work and are still a part of many navies around the world today. They just don't possess the kind of set-it-and-forget-it energy production of a nuclear reactor.