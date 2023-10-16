The 7 Best Submarines From The Cold War Era, Ranked

The Cold War was a dark time. It began shortly after World War II and officially ended with the fall of the Soviet Union on December 26, 1991. Soon after the Cold War began, for the first time in history, humankind had the unfathomable power to potentially destroy the world. When most people think of the Cold War, they think about nuclear weapons, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Mutually Assured Destruction. If you were a child during those times, you'd recall emergency broadcast tests and duck-and-cover drills in school, which were little more than a placebo.

The idea of reducing the Earth to a nuclear wasteland was horrifying and galvanized the world, but without an invincible first-strike capability, the specter of a nuclear wasteland was thankfully less likely. In 1959, nuclear ballistic missile submarines, later nicknamed boomers, gave us that invincible first-strike capability. The deployment of boomers and their nemesis, fast attack submarines, began a cat-and-mouse war game that changed naval warfare and made the world a far more dangerous place.

The term for these military engagements was anti-submarine warfare (ASW). The players in these undersea war games were many different classes of submarines. Some of them carried ballistic nuclear missiles that could, at close range, reach their targets in as little as ten minutes with zero hope of interception. Other subs, which carried anti-submarine weapons and sensitive detection systems, were stealthy and fast hunters of those merchants of death. Here are the best of each of these types, ranked.