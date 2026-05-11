Lincoln's New Aviator Turned More Heads Than I Expected, But They Were Right To Stare

Generally, when I'm driving around in family SUVs, I don't expect to get noticed much. Such vehicles aren't exactly a rare commodity in big cities, and even in some high-dollar SUVs, you fit right in an expensive metropolis like Los Angeles. But just about everywhere I went in the new 2026 Lincoln Aviator, I received compliments on my transport for the week.

After loaning me the beefy Navigator and the smaller Nautilus, Lincoln filled in the gap between with the three-row family hauler that's roughly in the middle of their lineup – the Aviator. Maybe my barometer needed to be reset, but I was used to the luxury transport after a few weeks with its siblings, so I wasn't expecting the Aviator to receive so much attention. Whether it was the styling that caught the eye of friends, the optional paint that grabbed a stranger's attention at the gas station, or the well-appointed interior that had my neighbor giving it praise while I tested it out, the Aviator was a hit.

More than just good-looking, the Aviator is spacious, built with high-end materials, and it feels properly premium on the inside. It doesn't have some of Lincoln's latest tech, but that might be a blessing in disguise. And high-tech or not, it's a powerful SUV that does more than just haul the mail.