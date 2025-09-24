Lexus' Biggest Problem With The TX 500h Is Wearing A Toyota Badge

Not too long ago, I drove Toyota's newest midsize crossover to fill in the space between its long-running Highlander and the full-size Sequoia, the 2025 Grand Highlander Hybrid. Its mission, as the "Grand" part suggests, was to offer more real room for third-row occupants while maintaining a footprint smaller than Toyota's largest tree in the forest, plus a few more amenities and mechanicals to make this new take on the standard Highlander stand out against the rather small competitive field.

Of course, Lexus couldn't be left out of the deal, especially since its three-row RX L midsize crossover was discontinued when the fifth-gen 2023 RX was introduced. Thus, the Grand Highlander was sent to finishing school to become the 2024 TX.

And just like its more mainstream cousin, the TX can be had as either a plug-in hybrid, a gas-only affair, or, in my case, a hybrid. Still, is a Lexus-fied Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid the way, though? After all, a well-equipped Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum can more or less go toe-to-toe with its luxury cousin, the TX 500h. To help me find out, Lexus sent over a 2025 TX 500h F Sport Performance Luxury AWD in Nightfall Mica, just to see if the Toyota truly did cure me of my Lexus upgraditus.