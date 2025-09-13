Honda's New Passport TrailSport Is A Throwback In The Best Possible Way

Over 30 years ago, Honda entered the exploding SUV market with a little help from its then-partner, Isuzu. While Honda supplied Isuzu with vehicles like the Accord and Odyssey for rebadging, Isuzu bestowed upon its partner the Rodeo. The midsize SUV was given the name previously used on a variant of the Super Cub C70 motorcycle, Passport, with two generations built through 2002, after which point Honda allowed its Passport to expire to focus on the in-house engineered Pilot.

Sixteen years later, Honda renewed its Passport upon the bones of the third-generation Pilot, placing it between the smaller CR-V and its bigger sibling as a two-row, five-seat midsize crossover. For 2022, the third-gen Passport was among the first of the Tokyo-based automaker's crossover and truck lineup to offer the off-road-focused TrailSport trim, recalling its roots from the first two, Isuzu Rodeo-based generations.

Now, for 2026, Honda freshens the Passport again, this time with a boxier, more rugged appearance. And thus begins the first of two experiences I'll have with this updated midsize crossover, which starts with this review of a Platinum White-over-gray TrailSport I picked up at my local airport after spending some time in Louisville driving the 2026 Kia Sportage HEV. Let's see how well the more off-road-focused Passport handles the paved paths, shall we?