2026 Hyundai Palisade First Drive: Reinvented SUV Sees Calligraphy Threaten Luxury Rivals

Hyundai Motor Group may not have poured concrete shoes for all of its rivals just yet, but it's certainly staked out its own territory. And like any mob boss with a profitable hustle, it now faces threats from enterprising upstarts within the family.

When HMG decided to make another attempt at a large three-row SUV for North America, following the disastrous Hyundai Veracruz and Kia Borrego, it let Kia take the lead. The Kia Telluride arrived first to rave reviews, but its platform-mate, the Hyundai Palisade, didn't garner nearly as much attention, in part because of its less-traditional styling.

The parent brand isn't making the same mistake twice. Not only does the redesigned 2026 Hyundai Palisade arrive before the second-generation Telluride, but it copies the Kia's appealing big-box design theme. But is that enough to put the Telluride in its place? And what about the other three-row SUVs—the Santa Fe and Ioniq 9—the new Palisade will share Hyundai showrooms with?