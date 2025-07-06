12 Reasons We're Looking Forward To The 2026 Honda Pilot

New models are introduced year after year, iterating on previous editions in an endless quest for improvement. Some yearly updates are superfluous additions that don't change much for the person behind the wheel, but sometimes a vehicle is practically reinvented when it sees its annual refresh, with all the wrinkles ironed out and new features that make the vehicle feel like the wheel has been reinvented.

The 2025 Honda Pilot was reasonably well-received by automobile enthusiasts. Even for an SUV, it's a large and spacious vehicle, but it has its shortcomings, mostly in the realms of fuel efficiency and a lackluster infotainment system. Needless to say, there is certainly room for the Honda Pilot to improve. To that end, hopes are high that the inevitable 2026 model will maintain the things that made the 2025 model worthwhile while improving on the elements that held it back. With a little luck, the 2026 Honda Pilot will be a revolution for the popular SUV brand — here are 12 things we're looking for.