Honda Brake Pedal Recall: How To Find Out If Your Car Is Affected

If you own a Honda Pilot from model years between 2023 and 2025, your mid-size crossover SUV might be at risk of a crash due to a defective brake pedal. We know this thanks to Honda, who recently issued a Safety Recall Report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) detailing the issue. The defect affects an estimated 184,253 units of the Honda Pilot manufactured between December 16, 2022, and November 6, 2024. A lesser number of other Honda cars, including the 2021-2025 Acura TLX (7,332 units) and the 2023-2025 Acura MDX (67,448 units), are also affected by this issue.

According to Honda, this defect centers around an improperly fastened metal pin that connects the brake pedal of these vehicles to the rest of the braking system. Normally, the end of this pin is flattened or pressed in a process called 'staking' to make sure it can't move or fall out. Due to a production issue, some of these brake pedals were not staked. Over time, these defective pedals could come loose and cause the brake pedal to detach or shift out of position, the company says.

There's no need to panic if you own one of these affected vehicles. To begin with, there have been no reports of an incident caused by this particular issue. Secondly, Honda has confirmed that it will individually contact all affected owners affected by the problem. Owners are expected to take their vehicles to a Honda dealership where the potentially affected part will be inspected and replaced, if necessary. In case you do not receive an official communication from Honda about the recall, you can check if your vehicle is affected by entering the VIN number of your vehicle on Honda's Recall Lookup portal.