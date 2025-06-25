Honda Brake Pedal Recall: How To Find Out If Your Car Is Affected
If you own a Honda Pilot from model years between 2023 and 2025, your mid-size crossover SUV might be at risk of a crash due to a defective brake pedal. We know this thanks to Honda, who recently issued a Safety Recall Report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) detailing the issue. The defect affects an estimated 184,253 units of the Honda Pilot manufactured between December 16, 2022, and November 6, 2024. A lesser number of other Honda cars, including the 2021-2025 Acura TLX (7,332 units) and the 2023-2025 Acura MDX (67,448 units), are also affected by this issue.
According to Honda, this defect centers around an improperly fastened metal pin that connects the brake pedal of these vehicles to the rest of the braking system. Normally, the end of this pin is flattened or pressed in a process called 'staking' to make sure it can't move or fall out. Due to a production issue, some of these brake pedals were not staked. Over time, these defective pedals could come loose and cause the brake pedal to detach or shift out of position, the company says.
There's no need to panic if you own one of these affected vehicles. To begin with, there have been no reports of an incident caused by this particular issue. Secondly, Honda has confirmed that it will individually contact all affected owners affected by the problem. Owners are expected to take their vehicles to a Honda dealership where the potentially affected part will be inspected and replaced, if necessary. In case you do not receive an official communication from Honda about the recall, you can check if your vehicle is affected by entering the VIN number of your vehicle on Honda's Recall Lookup portal.
Not the first Honda product recall for 2025
The latest safety recall concerning the brake pedals of the Honda Pilot, Acura TLX, and Acura MDX models is one of several product recalls announced by Honda in 2025. In fact, within the first six months of the year, Honda issued a total of nine safety recalls, affecting several vehicles in its portfolio. Notable among these include the 295,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in January 2025 to issue a fuel injection-focused software update. The same month saw the company recall the 2025 Acura MDX for a center display issue, the 2021-2023 Acura TLX for a fuel tank assembly recall, and the 2024 Acura ZDX for a stabilizer bar issue.
In the subsequent months, there were other recalls, including one for the 2025 Honda Pilot due to a third-row seat belt defect and more than 153,000 Acura MDX vehicles with possibly inoperative taillights and exterior position lights. Earlier in June 2025, Honda reported another product recall centered around the 2025 Honda CR-V concerning the car's Hybrid fuel hose. With a total of 259,000 affected by the latest brake pedal recall, it remains the company's second-largest recall thus far for the year 2025.
For any issues and concerns surrounding the latest Honda recall, the company advises owners to contact its Customer Support & Campaign Center at 1-888-234-2138.