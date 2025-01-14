4 Hybrid SUVs With The Best Fuel Economy (And 4 With The Worst)

Fuel economy is a matter of great concern for anyone who is looking to buy a new gas-powered SUV, especially given the cost and environmental factors modern consumers are faced with. But while hybrid SUVs are the go-to option for those wanting to save money at the pump due to better fuel efficiency, not all hybrid SUVs will match your expectations with respect to fuel saving. And so to help you understand how fuel economy can differ across hybrid SUVs and also give you an idea of what you can possibly expect from your next purchase, we've identified four new hybrid SUVs with the best fuel economy and four with the worst.

This list only considers full and mild hybrids, and doesn't take into account plug-in models. As well, to ensure consistency, we based the selections on the EPA's (Environmental Protection Agency) fuel economy estimates rather than manufacturer-published figures. All hybrid SUVs were evaluated based on their combined city-highway fuel economy.