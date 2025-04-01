The 6 Most Powerful Factory Built Honda Sports Cars, Ranked By Horsepower
Honda cemented its place within the motoring enthusiast sphere over 60 years ago, with the concurrent release of the spritely S500 and the launch into Formula 1. However, the original S500 found most of its speed by being extremely light, as opposed to extremely powerful, featuring a tiny 492cc DOHC four-cylinder producing just 44 horsepower. Modern Hondas have since improved that figure somewhat. These days, you'd struggle to find a sporty Honda boasting anything less than around 250 horsepower, with many exceeding 300 or more.
As with any major manufacturer, there are numerous one-offs, race cars, and other specialized machines that may feature very powerful engines, however this list looks only to sports cars you could find at a dealership. So no SUVs or crossovers like the 500-horsepower electric ZDX Type S, or sedans like the TLX Type S. Furthermore, there aren't any cars featured from Mugen, Honda's in-house tuning firm – as although they are unquestionably fantastic (and powerful) Hondas, they were sadly out of reach for anyone outside of the toolroom — this all come straight from Honda's factory.
We've also included certain models which feature multiple power ratings depending on market region; the highest manufacturer-stated power output is used. Let's get right into it and see which Hondas make the list.
6: 1997 Honda / Acura NSX (3.2L models) - 290 hp
Badged as either a Honda or Acura depending on the market, in 1997 the original NSX received an upgrade from its 270 horsepower-rated 3.0L V6, gaining an optional 3.2L alternative with some 20 extra horsepower. This marked Honda's first vehicle to break the Japanese gentlemen's agreement that no manufacturer exceeded 280 PS, or 276 horsepower. There was absolutely no better vehicle to do this with than the NSX, one of Honda's most unique and innovative designs. While it's the lowest on this list in terms of power, this car remains one of the best Hondas of all time, without any question.
The first-generation NSX represented Japan's first serious entry into the supercar market, a field traditionally dominated by European brands like Ferrari and Jaguar. The exceptional balance and feel served as a direct influence during the development of the McLaren F1, and the car featured on-track testing courtesy of racing legends like Ayrton Senna. The NSX became one of the most prominent high-performance Japanese cars of the 1990s, and an icon of spirited Japanese motoring. Unlike many of its European counterparts, the NSX was accessible, reliable, and easily-drivable.
5: 2015-2017 and 2017-2021 Honda Civic Type R - 306-316 hp
The 2015 Honda Civic Type R presents its 306 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and only reaches a redline at 7,000 RPM, thanks to improvements made to the Honda K-series powerplant under its hood. This engine is a peppy 2.0L inline-four with that iconic Variable Valve Time and Electronic Lift Control (VTEC) System, a quintessential component of the Type R's DNA. Unlike previous generations, this marked the first time a Civic was ever turbocharged from the factory, finally allowing the hot hatch to clear the 300-horsepower threshold – 306 horsepower, to be precise — just a touch more than a 2015 Subaru WRX STI.
The front-wheel drive 5-door hatchback reaches 168 miles an hour in a straight line – that's faster than a first-generation Dodge Viper. The same power continued in the follow-up 2017-2021 Civic Type R — at least in the U.S. In other markets, not so much. Rated to 320 PS (or metric horsepower) the European and Japanese Type R powertrains produce 10 more horses than the American counterpart — 316 hp — the most powerful Civic so far.
4: 2024 Acura Integra Type S - 320 hp
Utilizing the same tried-and-tested 2.0L VTEC-equipped turbocharged inline-four, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S pushes more power than any Integra before, reaching 320 hp. Alongside the recently-announced Integra Type R, the Type S marks Acura's latest take on a fantastic vehicle for the enthusiast. It also shares a number of key components with the current-model Civic Type R, such as the engine and platform underpinnings. As such, an Integra Type S is about the closest thing to an "Acura Civic Type R" one can get, offering a similar level of general performance, body style, and features. Which certainly isn't a bad thing; after all, if there's one thing Honda does well, it's building excellent compact entry-level sports cars.
As for what defines an Integra as a Type S, those distinguishing features lay in the powertrain and the appearance package. In addition to the 320-horsepower engine, a Type S offers far more aggressive styling than a standard Integra, with boldly flared fenders, body kit with massive vents on the front, and aerodynamic elements such as a rear lip wing and diffuser. Nevertheless, it doesn't compromise on luxury and is still loaded with premium features.
3: 2023-present Honda Civic Type R - 297-325 hp
The current-model Civic Type R uses the same engine as its predecessor, but with a slight boost in horsepower. Like the previous generation, this edition follows the trend of having multiple ratings depending on region, ranging from 297 hp in Brazil, to 315 hp in the U.S., and finally to 325 hp in Europe and Japan.
These engines feature extraordinarily high horsepower-to-displacement ratios — 1,996cc pushing 325 horsepower in the European and Japanese spec. Granted, the turbo does most of the heavy lifting here in terms of making all that power, but any modern hot hatch with over 300 horsepower is sure to be an absolute riot to drive — and power figures will likely only go up from here.
This Civic directly competes with similar hot hatches such as the GR Corolla; unsurprisingly, the Type R beats the Toyota's claimed 300 horsepower rating, though the Corolla has AWD. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit, there's a lot of respect for Honda's latest, and so far greatest, Civic powerplant. Though its numbers pale in comparison to Honda's current top-of-the-line engines.
2: 2017-2021 Honda / Acura NSX - 573 hp
Honda's first true supercar returned for the 2017 model year with an all-new and extremely potent hybrid V6 powertrain, easily producing the most power any production Honda had seen. Love it or hate it, the second-generation NSX is an engineering marvel, fitting a twin-turbo 75-degree V6 amidships for optimal balance and the lowest possible center of gravity. Coupling this with Honda's bespoke twin motor unit helps power the front axles up to 200 km/h. With 500 horsepower on its own, this V6 already produced the most power of any Honda sports car engine, but merging this with the hybrid powertrain jumps those figures up to a total of 573 horsepower.
Honda updated the NSX in 2019, focusing on the supercar's handling, chassis, and software. It included new tires, larger and stiffer front and rear sway bars, and new rear toe link bushings; plus associated software changes. All in all, the NSX is highly competitive against its counterparts, providing similar power to weight ratios with the compelling argument of the hybrid powertrain and 9-speed DCT transmission. The NSX costs about the same and produces similar power as a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R, but the NSX is also AWD. It similarly competes with the likes of the Audi R8 and Corvette Stingray in a jostle for favor among enthusiasts.
1: 2022 Honda / Acura NSX Type S - 600 hp
This marked the first — and so far the sole — production Honda to kiss the 600-horsepower mark, period. In the NSX Type S, the V6 engine alone produces 520 horsepower, representing the most powerful Honda we're likely to see until the brand either resuscitates the NSX line (again) or develops a wholly new supercar. When you add the hybrid powertrain this beast puts out 600 horsepower through a retuned 9-speed DCT gearbox. This car is a genuine handling machine as well, featuring bespoke Pirelli P-Zero "H0" tires, massive Brembo brakes with an optional carbon-ceramic upgrade, a wider track width for improved cornering, and reworked aerodynamics.
Sadly, just 350 of these vehicles entered production for one-year only, marking the NSX Type S among the rarest production Hondas ever. It may not be the most powerful mid-engine supercar, but neither was the original NSX back in the early '90s, and just look at the legacy the first-gen NSX left behind. Like the original, the 2022 NSX Type S isn't all about power, but rather a whole package, and few would complain about a car handling like an NSX, while delivering 600 horsepower to all four wheels.