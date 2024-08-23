What Is Mugen Motorsports And How Is It Related To Honda?

Honda is a brand that's known for reliability, but it has another side: race-winning performance, and the performance side of Honda birthed a very special child named Mugen. Mugen uses Honda automobiles as their build platforms, creating high-performance versions of so many iconic cars, but it's much more than just a few mods. Mugen was founded by Hirotoshi Honda, the son of Soichiro Honda – the man who founded the worldwide automaker. Hirotoshi is a major shareholder in Honda, but he's never worked directly for the company. He's turned down attempts to fold him into Honda life. Instead of working for his father's company, Hirotoshi traveled the world when he was young, gaining experience and enriching his love of cars and motorcycles. Then, in 1973, Hirotoshi founded a company that has made its own indelible mark on the automotive industry.

Mugen, which translates to "without limit" tunes engines and produces aftermarket parts for Honda automobiles and motorcycles. They also participate in motorsports, racking up over 50 motorsport titles since the company's founding. Mugen's race success and their aftermarket parts business is directly tied to the success of Honda's automobiles, but they're technically two different companies. Since the early days of Honda automobiles, Mugen has been extracting all sorts of additional power from Honda engines, creating aftermarket parts that get inspiration from the racetrack, but they've also come up with a few vehicles and products of their own along the way.