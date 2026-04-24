The GMC Jimmy May Be Coming Back To Battle The Bronco - Here's What We Know So Far

According to a GM Authority report, the GMC Jimmy could be returning to production soon, most likely as a 2029 model. If that comes to pass, it appears that the Ford Bronco, as well as the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner, may soon have a new rival.

GMC originally offered the Jimmy as a full-size SUV that was essentially an upscale version of its GM stablemate, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer. The first-gen Jimmy, made from 1970 through 1972, shared some of the K5 Blazer's cool and unique features, including a removable roof that allowed owners to turn it into a convertible pickup truck. The second-generation Jimmy, which ran from 1973 through 1991, abandoned this feature, adding an integrated roof panel as well as fully-framed doors. GMC replaced the Jimmy with the Yukon for model year 1992.

According to April 2026 reports, the 2029 GMC Jimmy is likely to be based on the body-on-frame GMC Canyon. It is believed that GMC has yet to decide on the 2029 Jimmy's aesthetic direction, with the brand open to both modern and retro styling. The engine selection is likely to include the Canyon's 2.7-liter, 310-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but a small-block V8 might also make an appearance. Motor Trend also believes that the Jimmy will receive a more advanced suspension to handle the increased rigors of off-roading. The outlet suggests that a coil-sprung, five-link setup at the rear would be ideal, providing better control than the Canyon's leaf-spring arrangement.