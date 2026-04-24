The GMC Jimmy May Be Coming Back To Battle The Bronco - Here's What We Know So Far
According to a GM Authority report, the GMC Jimmy could be returning to production soon, most likely as a 2029 model. If that comes to pass, it appears that the Ford Bronco, as well as the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner, may soon have a new rival.
GMC originally offered the Jimmy as a full-size SUV that was essentially an upscale version of its GM stablemate, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer. The first-gen Jimmy, made from 1970 through 1972, shared some of the K5 Blazer's cool and unique features, including a removable roof that allowed owners to turn it into a convertible pickup truck. The second-generation Jimmy, which ran from 1973 through 1991, abandoned this feature, adding an integrated roof panel as well as fully-framed doors. GMC replaced the Jimmy with the Yukon for model year 1992.
According to April 2026 reports, the 2029 GMC Jimmy is likely to be based on the body-on-frame GMC Canyon. It is believed that GMC has yet to decide on the 2029 Jimmy's aesthetic direction, with the brand open to both modern and retro styling. The engine selection is likely to include the Canyon's 2.7-liter, 310-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but a small-block V8 might also make an appearance. Motor Trend also believes that the Jimmy will receive a more advanced suspension to handle the increased rigors of off-roading. The outlet suggests that a coil-sprung, five-link setup at the rear would be ideal, providing better control than the Canyon's leaf-spring arrangement.
The 2029 GMC Jimmy will enter a crowded market
GMC's lineup, as of the mid-2020s, needs a midsize two-row SUV, so a new Jimmy would plug a hole in the brand's lineup. Car and Driver estimates that the 2029 GMC Jimmy Elevation will have a base price of $50,000. Upper trims will include the AT4 at $55,000, the Denali at $60,000, and the Denali Ultimate at $65,000 — or thereabouts. These prices reflect the market for these body-on-frame midsize SUVs, which has seen steady growth from 2024 to 2025. Overall sales of the Wrangler, Bronco, and 4Runner increased by nearly 17% during this period, from 352,491 units in total to 412,134.
In addition to the existing body-on-frame competitors that lie in wait for the 2029 GMC Jimmy upon its debut, there are other SUVs that the Jimmy may have to take on, chief of which is the Hyundai Boulder. While it's a concept, Car and Driver believes that Hyundai's futuristic take on the SUV may make it to the U.S. by 2028 – a year before the revived Jimmy is expected to enter production. Another entrant into this rapidly-crowding market will be Nissan's Xterra, which is set to jump into the pool in late 2028 with a starting price under $40,000. Between the Jimmy, Xterra, and Boulder, it looks like the late 2020s will offer plenty of options for those in search of a rugged, off-road-capable SUV.