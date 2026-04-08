Hyundai's New Boulder Concept Feels Like The Future Of SUVs
Hyundai unveiled its "Boulder" concept off-roader at the 2026 New York International Auto Show, and it's decidedly unlike other Hyundais we've come to know. Firstly, it's a big, body-on-frame SUV, which is an interesting turn of events, given how every other Hyundai produced for the United States has been unibody.
This puts it right in contention with off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, but also potentially against the likes of the Chevy Colorado and Ford Ranger. Now, a body-on-frame SUV isn't exactly high tech. In fact, it was the de facto layout for decades prior to the popularity of unibody construction. However, the Boulder still feels like a pretty big step forward for off-road vehicles and SUVs as a whole, as Hyundai seems committed to body-on-frame vehicles in the future. Hyundai notes that a truck will be coming first (in 2030), and then more vehicles riding on that platform will follow.
Hyundai's Boulder concept represents a transition toward off-roading in the future
Although it might seem like this move toward body-on-frame construction is actually a blast from the past, what makes the Boulder unique in that it takes the best parts of this old technology and combines it with newer tech. This vehicle maintains the improved towing capacity and durability of a body-on-frame construction, while generally allowing for more wheel travel and differential setups that come with off-roading. At the same time, the concept is designed with modern features like coach-style doors that capable of side loading and a double-hinged rear tailgate that opens from either side.
There are still several questions that need answers: Is the Boulder eventually coming to fruition, or is it just a concept? What drivetrain is Hyundai planning, and perhaps most importantly, will it be priced in a way that drivers will agree with? We will likely have to wait a few years to get any satisfying answers to most of those questions.
But the Boulder is an encouraging look at what the future might hold for SUVs designed on the more rugged side of the spectrum. A technologically advanced and (hopefully) efficient dedicated off-roader riding on a good platform might win a lot of fans over from Jeep.