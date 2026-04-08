Hyundai's New Boulder Concept Feels Like The Future Of SUVs

Although it might seem like this move toward body-on-frame construction is actually a blast from the past, what makes the Boulder unique in that it takes the best parts of this old technology and combines it with newer tech. This vehicle maintains the improved towing capacity and durability of a body-on-frame construction, while generally allowing for more wheel travel and differential setups that come with off-roading. At the same time, the concept is designed with modern features like coach-style doors that capable of side loading and a double-hinged rear tailgate that opens from either side.

There are still several questions that need answers: Is the Boulder eventually coming to fruition, or is it just a concept? What drivetrain is Hyundai planning, and perhaps most importantly, will it be priced in a way that drivers will agree with? We will likely have to wait a few years to get any satisfying answers to most of those questions.

But the Boulder is an encouraging look at what the future might hold for SUVs designed on the more rugged side of the spectrum. A technologically advanced and (hopefully) efficient dedicated off-roader riding on a good platform might win a lot of fans over from Jeep.