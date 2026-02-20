Chevy's Colorado ZR2 Bison Is Ridiculous (For Better And Worse)

Driving it is a bit of a different story. I didn't blast through the mud or crawl up the side of a mountain with the ZR2: while that may be Chevy's marketing push, I drove it like the sports truck I strongly suspect most owners will treat it as. I went to the grocery store, ran a few errands, and showed it off to some friends while parking as obnoxiously as possible.

In everyday driving, it just feels like any other pickup truck: a little like a tractor and not all that refined, compared to something with a lot more power or a car that's lower to the ground. Given the height, it's assaulting the wind rather than gliding through it. When you drive a little more dynamically, however, the ZR2 seems to get a little more spring in its step. It's not fast, per se, but 310 horsepower is certainly enough to get moving.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

The dampers, however, really do make a difference. On winding roads, the ZR2's bodyroll is minimal and the whole vessel feels a lot more controllable than the apartment building of a vehicle that, say, a Ford Bronco is. It's odd to say this about a Chevy Colorado, but it was actually sporty. If you're just using a ZR2 to go to work, those dampers and suspension tunes aren't going to prove their worth all that much, but if you drive it fast (or dare venture off-road) you will welcome their presence.