Infiniti's 2027 QX65 Looks The Part, But Nostalgia Can't Hide How It Drives

Like its parent Nissan, Infiniti is trying to claw its way back from the brink. And that starts with reminding people why it still deserves to be here in the first place.

And just as the 2026 Nissan Leaf reasserts the mainstream Nissan brand in territory it once pioneered, Infiniti is hoping for a similar comeback with the 2027 QX65. Only instead of electric vehicles, the arena this time is crossover coupes, the squashed-roof utility vehicle niche the Infiniti FX basically invented at the turn of the century, and that Infiniti's German rivals eventually usurped with lower-effort (but more commercially successful) versions like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

Where the X6 and GLE take existing SUVs and apply lower rooflines (while retaining four doors, not the two of a traditional coupe), the FX was a whole-cloth design that married sleek styling with the proportions of an SUV in sensational form. Its descendant is a follower rather than a leader, taking a similar path to the German brands by using an existing model as a base. In this case, it's the Infiniti QX60, a reskinned version of the working-class Nissan Pathfinder that's most at home in school parking lots and airport Uber pickup lines. Turning that into a fashion-item FX successor was a tall order indeed.