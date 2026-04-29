Infiniti's 2027 QX65 Looks The Part, But Nostalgia Can't Hide How It Drives
Like its parent Nissan, Infiniti is trying to claw its way back from the brink. And that starts with reminding people why it still deserves to be here in the first place.
And just as the 2026 Nissan Leaf reasserts the mainstream Nissan brand in territory it once pioneered, Infiniti is hoping for a similar comeback with the 2027 QX65. Only instead of electric vehicles, the arena this time is crossover coupes, the squashed-roof utility vehicle niche the Infiniti FX basically invented at the turn of the century, and that Infiniti's German rivals eventually usurped with lower-effort (but more commercially successful) versions like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
Where the X6 and GLE take existing SUVs and apply lower rooflines (while retaining four doors, not the two of a traditional coupe), the FX was a whole-cloth design that married sleek styling with the proportions of an SUV in sensational form. Its descendant is a follower rather than a leader, taking a similar path to the German brands by using an existing model as a base. In this case, it's the Infiniti QX60, a reskinned version of the working-class Nissan Pathfinder that's most at home in school parking lots and airport Uber pickup lines. Turning that into a fashion-item FX successor was a tall order indeed.
Originality isn't everything
The QX65 looks like exactly what it is: a QX60 augmented with FX DNA. The front end has the same general configuration of a large grille and high-mounted headlights, something the FX originated but is now become common across the auto industry. But on the QX65, the lights are split, with daytime running lights atop the fenders and headlights nestled in alcoves below. Again, this design isn't unique to Infiniti, but it is effective, helping to frame the oversized grille. Said grille is a bit more streamlined than the one on the QX60, and has different detailing that Infiniti says is inspired by bamboo forests.
At the back, designers took full advantage of not having to include a third-row seat with a plunging rear roofline and upside-down-flying-buttress rear pillars that are definitely FX-like. However, the rear-end treatment also resembles that of the current Nissan Murano. The tailgate also has a similar shape and full-width light bar. Hard-to-miss "Infiniti" lettering on the tailgate and vertical elements flowing downward from the light bar distinguish the QX65 as the upscale model—assuming people pay attention to those details.
The QX65 might not be the most original design, but it definitely works. Aside from an excess of black trim (very apparent on the Radiant White car pictured here) it stands out from other midsize luxury crossovers. It does that without relying on attention-seeking styling gimmicks, and stands apart better from its sibling than the BMW and Mercedes crossover coupes.
The SUV Infiniti needs
The roofline and heritage might say "crossover coupe," but Infiniti is aiming the QX65 at a much larger target. The automaker considers this new model its entry into the two-row midsize crossover segment, which it claims accounted for 42% of luxury sales in fiscal year 2025. However, Infiniti includes some models with an available third row—such as the Genesis GV80 and Lexus RX—in that competitive set. Other likely rivals include the BMW X5, Lincoln Nautilus, and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.
First-row headroom is about the same as what you get in an X5, GV80, or GLE, but the coupe-like roofline shows in the second row, where you get almost three inches less headroom than in the BMW or Mercedes. First-row occupants can also easily share the spacious center armrest, and unlike some other SUVs, the seats also aren't squeezed against the doors. Infiniti also prioritized the front seats when it comes to legroom. The first row boasts a few more inches than most competitors, but rear-seat legroom trails them. Regardless, this is not a small vehicle, so driver and passengers will find more than adequate space in both rows.
The QX65's 35.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, and 67.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, isn't class-leading either, but it's still impressive considering the squashed roof. As in the QX60, there's also a handy 1.9-cubic-foot underfloor storage bin to keep smaller items from sliding around, or to quarantine dirty shoes.
Interior materials and tech don't stand up to scrutiny
Unlike the exterior, Infiniti effectively carried over the interior from the QX60, but the latter wasn't exactly lacking in style. The dashboard flows over the instrument cluster and into the door panels like fondue, and has a neat shelf that showcases the touchscreen and the optional quilted leather and wood trim. But those high-quality elements were surrounded by plastic even in this top-tier Autograph model, making it hard to justify the as-tested price of just over $71,000.
Also carried over from the QX60 are a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, Google Built-in apps, and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. And as in the QX60, the graphics look about two decades out of date. Like the interior trim, it stretches the credibility of the QX65's luxury billing. An available magnetic phone charger is neat, but it's shared with the Infiniti's Nissan Pathfinder cousin.
Infiniti tries to make up for that by appealing to audiophiles. A 16-speaker Klipsch system is available on the midlevel QX60 Sport, while Autograph models get a 20-speaker Klipsch system with headrest speakers that route phone calls and navigation directions to the driver only. Music played into the cabin (albeit via Apple CarPlay) sounded flat and unimpressive given the specs.
One tech feature that didn't disappoint is the 360-degree camera system, which goes beyond expectations with wide-angle and through-the-hood views. Available ProPilot Assist 2.1 meets them with hands-off highway-driving capability.
Impressive powertrain tech doesn't produce real-world results
The QX65 has the same VC-Turbo 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the QX60, connected to the same nine-speed automatic transmission, but with standard all-wheel drive and different transmission software tuning and more sound effects.
The "VC" in "VC-Turbo" stands for variable compression ratio. Changing the engine's compression ratio theoretically allows it to run most efficiently under different loads, and was something automakers had experimented with for almost a century before Nissan brought it to production in the 2019 Infiniti QX50. But the numbers just aren't that impressive.
This engine makes 268 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque (the same as in the QX60), which is in the same ballpark as other luxury-brand turbo-fours. And while software recalibration makes it a lot more refined than in its three-row sibling, this engine still feels like it's working very hard to move a lot of car. Sport mode holds revs higher to keep the turbo spooled for corner exits, but this was more annoying than helpful. Artificial engine sounds bring to mind the VQ V6 from the FX, and help cover up the turbo-four's grainy exhaust note.
Fuel economy is another supposed benefit of variable-compression tech, but the QX65's EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway) isn't very impressive for a four-cylinder engine and nine-speed transmission combination. Drive it even somewhat enthusiastically, and the average will dip into the teens. The 6,000-pound towing capacity is more impressive, but BMW and Mercedes exceed it.
Forced sportiness hides good qualities
The QX65 can't hide the fact that it's based on SUVs that emphasize the "utility" part of the acronym more than "sport." It tries to rebel against that parentage, but might be a better car if it embraced that end of the SUV spectrum.
A few months before this test drive, I drove a QX60 and its Nissan Pathfinder platform-mate on some of the same roads. What stuck out about those three-row models was that they didn't try to feel like anything other than SUVs. Their feeling of solidity and easygoing character was very appealing, even if the Infiniti didn't feel like much of a step up from the Nissan.
The QX65 throws that away in pursuit of sportiness. In addition to the more frenetic engine and amped-up soundtrack, the steering is heavier and the ride a bit firmer. That doesn't make the two-row Infiniti any nimbler. Some SUVs drive smaller than they look, but this isn't one of them. The steering and chassis' lack of precision make even normal sideroads feel confining. The QX60 and Pathfinder aren't fun to drive; the QX65 isn't even enjoyable.
Infiniti simply didn't have the money to overcome the QX65's utilitarian underpinnings, so it should have tried to make them an asset. Lighten the steering, ditch sport transmission tuning (and maybe swap in the Pathfinder's V6), and this would be a fine road trip cruiser. The ride quality is already surprisingly good, even on optional 21-inch wheels.
2027 Infiniti QX65 verdict
QX65 production is already underway in Tennessee, with sales scheduled to start by early summer. The lineup includes the $55,535 Luxe, $57,235 Sport, and $64,135 Autograph trim levels. The Autograph model shown here had a few options—including extra-cost paint and the Technology Package that incorporates ProPilot Assist 2.1, the camera system, and a trailer hitch—that brought its as-tested price to $71,355.
Features like semi-aniline leather upholstery, massaging front seats, and the 20-speaker audio system make the Autography look like a proper luxury car on paper. But at this price, overall interior materials, the sound system's performance, and the driving experience fall short. Lower trim levels have less equipment, so the value equation remains the same.
And while it's competitive, there's nothing here that makes a strong case for trading in a BMW or Lexus, the way the original Infiniti FX did. Yet the QX65 is still an important model for Infiniti. It gives customers who don't want three rows a reason to stay with the brand, and a reminder that Infiniti still exists as the automaker rebuilds its lineup.
Infiniti will have a "meaningful product moment" every year for the next five years, Eric Ledieu, vice president of Infiniti Americas, said before this test drive. The rest of the slate includes a performance version of the QX80 (think Japanese Cadillac Escalade-V), a sports sedan, and a pair of body-on-frame SUVs with V6 hybrid powertrains. As placeholders go, the QX65 isn't bad.