Over 100 Years Later, California Finally Has A New Way To Get Gasoline

For the first time in more than a century, California is getting domestic fuel delivered by foreign vessels, a practice first blocked by the federal government in the wake of World War I. Previously, the Jones Act kept foreign-flagged tankers from moving fuel between U.S. ports, but the federal government has put a temporary pause on enforcing it. According to a statement posted by the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, it's all in hopes of relieving some of the strain on the world's oil markets during the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Since 1920, the Jones Act has said all goods transported between American ports have to travel on ships built in the United States, be owned by U.S. citizens, and be staffed by American crews. The law was first put in place to strengthen domestic shipping and support national defense, and it's stayed in place for over one hundred years, with waivers few and far between. The pausing of the Jones Act is an especially major development for California. The state has no major fuel pipelines coming in, not to mention some of the nation's highest gas prices.