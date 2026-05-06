This Affordable New reMarkable E-Paper Tablet Made Me Wish I Was A Notetaker

The more we're told to trust AI, offload our note-taking to machine intelligence, and outsource creativity to agent prompts, the more appealing pen and paper sound. It's a compulsion that reMarkable has carved out its niche in, with a range of e-paper tablets that promise the familiarity of a pen but with the undeniable organizational boon that digital brings. Now, it's the turn of the company's cheapest model to get an update, in the shape of the reMarkable Paper Pure.

Replacing reMarkable 2, which launched in 2020, the Paper Pure has an 10.3-inch e-paper screen that refreshes faster, a longer lasting battery (lasting up to three weeks, the company estimates, though that's based on about an hour of use a day), and close to half the carbon footprint.

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It's priced the same, though: $399 in a bundle with the Marker digital stylus, or $449 with a sturdy fabric sleeve folio (in Mist Green, Desert Pink, or the Ocean Blue you see here). It's compatible with the same Marker Plus stylus ($129) — that adds an eraser tip — as reMarkable's more expensive models. Orders open today, with the first Paper Pure units shipping in early June, but I've been living with the tablet for the past couple of weeks.