It's Not Cheap, But This E-Paper Notebook Is Unexpectedly Delightful

Blame the crowded media landscape, blame the internet, or just blame my demanding cat, but it feels like finding focus is constantly shifting further out of reach. On the one hand, the rise of the do-everything smartphone has put untold flexibility into our pocket, and ousted a whole host of single-purpose devices in the process. With great power, though, comes great distraction.

It's a conundrum companies like reMarkable have promised to address. Its e-paper tablets span the analog-digital divide: very nearly as tactile as a physical notebook, only with the convenience of cloud backup and broad digital sharing. And now, with the arrival of the reMarkable Paper Pro Move, like a reporter's notepad it can all fit into your jacket pocket.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At a time when bigger is generally seen as better — smartphones with increasingly large displays, and foldable phones that open out into tablets — reMarkable's smaller model could be viewed as going in the wrong direction. It's certainly an about-turn from the company's last debut, the Paper Pro, with its 11.8-inch color e-paper screen (and its hefty price tag).