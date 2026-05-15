If This Stunning Coupe Is The Future Of BMW ALPINA, The Purists Will Be Delighted
You can tell a lot from a concept car. No, these flights of automaker fancy — divorced as they are from factors so tedious as road safety, regulations, and "can we actually afford to build this?" — are unlikely to make it to dealership forecourts, or at least not in their original form. But as signposts to what a car company believes is important (and will eventually sell), they're rich seams for the digging.
On that front, the new Vision BMW ALPINA is attention-grabbing for more than just its graceful silhouette. As the "Vision" prefix suggests, it's the handiwork of BMW Group Design rather than a production model per se. The "ALPINA" part, meanwhile, confirms this is a preview of something a whole lot more niche than the usual BMW concept.
Once a standalone tuner, then brought in-house, Alpina is now the core of what BMW says will fill the (broad) gap between its regular range and the sky-high luxury echelons of Rolls-Royce. What's unclear — and probably won't be known until the first BMW ALPINA car debuts in 2027, a riff off the BMW 7 Series — is just how far the brand will stray from BMW's own focus right now.
You're rich and enjoy vast coupes and V8 engines, right?
If the Vision BMW ALPINA is anything to go by, the answer there could be a considerable distinction under the hood. The concept car is a two-door coupe, a design study for what a four-passenger grand tourer could deliver if given plenty of space and money to play with. At nearly 205 inches long, it's only about 7 inches shorter than a 7 Series sedan.
The designers aren't giving specifics for powertrain, but it's a V8 "tuned to produce the characteristic notes of the Alpina exhaust" that BMW ALPINA says is envisaged for propulsion. Considering how often show cars these days are all-electric or plug-in hybrid, that's a conspicuous departure. It could also reflect the reality that high-end car buyers may not quite be ready for full electrification — or, more accurately, ready to give up their evocative combustion soundtrack.
Since BMW is putting its best foot forward with EVs for the mass market — and, given the whims of the rich, it's their taste for private jets that comprises the bulk of their carbon footprint, not rarely-driven four-wheel fancies in the garage — we can probably forgive the old-school engine. BMW ALPINA certainly wraps it up in modern style, anyway.
Not just slotting in, but standing out
The lengthy hood is fronted by a sizable kidney grille, illuminated as per many of BMW's recent production cars. The headlights are narrow and angrily squinting, reminiscent of what's on the new 2027 i7 electric sedan; they're paired with 20-spoke alloy wheels — a staggered set, measuring 22 inches at the front, 23 inches at the rear — that are an Alpina hallmark.
Inside, and unsurprising given the scale of the coupe, BMW ALPINA promises plenty of space. BMW's recent dashboard displays deliver the tech to the front; a pair of crystal glasses that power up out of the central armrest add some drama to the rear cabin. No word on overall performance, but a Comfort+ drive mode goes beyond what a mainstream BMW delivers for cosseting.
There's a Sport mode, too, naturally. Alpina's goal, after all, was always a subtly different riff on performance compared to BMW's own M division. If BMW ALPINA is to continue that strategy — and justify price tags in excess of what a mass-market BMW currently commands — it'll need to draw on that unique focus when its first production cars arrive. A modern V8 for those not quite ready to go entirely electric might be just what's required.