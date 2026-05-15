If This Stunning Coupe Is The Future Of BMW ALPINA, The Purists Will Be Delighted

You can tell a lot from a concept car. No, these flights of automaker fancy — divorced as they are from factors so tedious as road safety, regulations, and "can we actually afford to build this?" — are unlikely to make it to dealership forecourts, or at least not in their original form. But as signposts to what a car company believes is important (and will eventually sell), they're rich seams for the digging.

On that front, the new Vision BMW ALPINA is attention-grabbing for more than just its graceful silhouette. As the "Vision" prefix suggests, it's the handiwork of BMW Group Design rather than a production model per se. The "ALPINA" part, meanwhile, confirms this is a preview of something a whole lot more niche than the usual BMW concept.

BMW

Once a standalone tuner, then brought in-house, Alpina is now the core of what BMW says will fill the (broad) gap between its regular range and the sky-high luxury echelons of Rolls-Royce. What's unclear — and probably won't be known until the first BMW ALPINA car debuts in 2027, a riff off the BMW 7 Series — is just how far the brand will stray from BMW's own focus right now.