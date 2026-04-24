VW's Tiguan Turbo Is Part Family Hauler, Part Golf GTI For Grownups

Though Volkswagen is still focused on electrification, from playful EVs like the ID. Buzz to its upcoming Scout brand of rugged bug zappers, the current in the United States is rough these days, to say the least. In fact, VW announced on April 9, 2026 that it would discontinue production of its ID. 4 at its plant in Tennessee by the end of April 2026, in part due to declining sales related to the end of the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs.

Instead, all of that production will now go towards the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, two of the German automaker's high-sales volume — and very gas-powered — crossovers. In fact, most of the automaker's lineup consists of non-hybrid, gas-powered rides, including the Golf R, Jetta GLI, and the Tiguan, which is where I come in.

Recently, Volkswagen sent down it's top-of-the-line Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo in Avocado Green Metallic with a Deep Black roof on top (an $850 paint option) for some cozy times with me down in the New River Valley of Southwestern Virginia. Last time around, I had some "interesting" experiences with the Golf GTI, mainly in the technology department. Has anything changed in the couple of years since hosting the hot hatch? Would this high-performance compact crossover offer a similar driving experience along with the usual trappings its class is known for? Well, let's see what nearly two decades of refinement have brought to my unpaved driveway, shall we?