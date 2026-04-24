VW's Tiguan Turbo Is Part Family Hauler, Part Golf GTI For Grownups
Though Volkswagen is still focused on electrification, from playful EVs like the ID. Buzz to its upcoming Scout brand of rugged bug zappers, the current in the United States is rough these days, to say the least. In fact, VW announced on April 9, 2026 that it would discontinue production of its ID. 4 at its plant in Tennessee by the end of April 2026, in part due to declining sales related to the end of the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs.
Instead, all of that production will now go towards the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, two of the German automaker's high-sales volume — and very gas-powered — crossovers. In fact, most of the automaker's lineup consists of non-hybrid, gas-powered rides, including the Golf R, Jetta GLI, and the Tiguan, which is where I come in.
Recently, Volkswagen sent down it's top-of-the-line Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo in Avocado Green Metallic with a Deep Black roof on top (an $850 paint option) for some cozy times with me down in the New River Valley of Southwestern Virginia. Last time around, I had some "interesting" experiences with the Golf GTI, mainly in the technology department. Has anything changed in the couple of years since hosting the hot hatch? Would this high-performance compact crossover offer a similar driving experience along with the usual trappings its class is known for? Well, let's see what nearly two decades of refinement have brought to my unpaved driveway, shall we?
From rags to riches
In 2007, the Volkswagen Tiguan entered production for sales in its native European market. A year later, the compact crossover arrived in the U.S. market for the 2009 model year, where it had a rough time on the sales floor due to an equally rough USD-Euro exchange hitting the German-built first-gen ride like a freight train.
Fast-forward to today, where the Tiguan is not only thriving in the the U.S. market, but — with over 8 million copies sold around the world — one of Volkswagen Group's best-sellers. Here's what you can expect to pay for this popular machine before the $1,475 destination charge:
- S: $30,805
- SE: $33,605
- SE R-Line Black: $37,245
- SEL R-Line Turbo: $43,085, $45,410 total sticker as-tested
Price-wise, the "tiger iguana" sits near the lower end of the middle third of the compact crossover class, where competitors like the GMC Terrain ($30,100 – $41,800), Subaru Forester ($29,995 – $41,595) and Honda CR-V ($30,920 – $36,900) hang out. Unlike many of those rivals, though, the Tiguan does not offer a hybrid option. Not yet, anyway, as there are plans for a Tiguan Hybrid to join the second-gen Atlas Hybrid near the end of the 2020s, according to Volkswagen of America CEO Kjell Grunner during the second-gen Atlas' debut at the 2026 New York Auto Show. For now, though, you'll have to look elsewhere for a hybrid if a hybrid is what you seek in your compact crossover of choice.
How much turbo do you need to start your day?
All trims of the 2026 Tiguan come with turbocharged engines, all of them 2.0-liter four-cylinders. The difference is where the power goes and how much is delivered to the road. For the S through SE R-Line Black, there's 201 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque, funneled through the eight-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels. For $1,500, you can add all-wheel drive and 221 lb-ft of torque to get things moving.
Meanwhile, the top-tier SEL R-Line Turbo — a new-for-2026 trim level replacing the SEL R-Line — puts the emphasis on the turbo beyond the name. Here, 268 horses and 258 lb-ft of torque go through that same eight-speed auto to all corners and all corners only; no front-wheel drive option here. The power meets the road via a set of 17- (S), 19- (SE) or 20-inch (SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line Turbo) alloy wheels; the top trim sheds some black for brushed metal accents on its set of 20s.
Fuel economy varies depending on trim and drive configuration, ranging from a combined 29 mpg (26 city/34 highway) on the front-wheel drive S trim to 25 mpg combined (22 city/29 highway) on the SEL R-Line Turbo. During my time behind the wheel of this top-of-the-line hot crossover, my combined efficiency peaked at 29 mpg through my 60-mile loop between home and the mountain overlooks of Pulaski County, Virginia, falling to a final combined rating of 21.8 mpg after all those short in-town drives took their toll on the 15.6-gallon tank. Not so hot compared to the window sticker, alas. Thankfully though, all of these turbo Tiguans use good ol' regular from the pump.
There's minimalism, and then there's Volkswagen
When I reviewed the 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI, the one big jarring issue I had was not with its performance, but with the automaker's very minimalist controls for the climate and stereo systems. Alas, that has not changed for 2026 with the Tiguan.
If you're used to having buttons, knobs and/or sliders to turn up the heat or turn down the radio, you better stick to the steering wheel controls on whatever trim of Tiguan you choose. Either that, or have someone in the front passenger seat let their fingers do the walking upon either the touchscreen (12.9 to 15 inches, depending on trim) or the row of feedback-free touch controls just beneath the screen. Thankfully, this era will be drawing to a close, as future Volkswagens will have physical controls for climate, audio, and more.
Until then, though, the touchscreen on your Tiguan of choice will have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hot spot, along with satellite and HD radio; there's also wireless device charging, four USB-C ports, and a 10.25-inch digital display cluster as standard. On lower trims, a seven-speaker stereo handles the sounds while a dual-zone climate system keeps things comfy year-round. On the SEL R-Line Turbo, that becomes a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon unit plus a tri-zone climate system, combined with 30 ambient lighting shades.
There's a nice list of standard safety features, too, including a rearview camera, forward and reverse collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and vehicle exit warning. Available features include a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, traffic-sign recognition, and parking assist for both hands-free parallel and perpendicular parking.
Bougie on a budget
On most trims the interior is nice enough, finished in either cloth or synthetic leather in a few shades of gray with piano black plastic bits. The SEL R-Line Turbo, on the other hand, goes all out by offering not only those gray shades in genuine leather, but also a warm amber brown with white stitching. The dashboard replaces the piano black trim with a lovely walnut veneer, too; combined with the 30-color ambient lighting, you'll feel as if you're in an upscale hotel lounge.
There's seating for five, though four might be the right number. Either way, both front and rear rows offer 40.2 inches of legroom and nearly the same amount of headroom at 38.2 inches up front, 38.4 inches out back. Add in heated front seats (ventilated on the SEL R-Line Turbo), available massaging front seats, an available heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and and available power-adjustable front seats, and that sounds like a comfy time on the road for sure.
If you're not planning on having any rear occupants, the 60/40-split rear bench drops down to open up 69.8 cu-ft of space; otherwise, the standard 33.8 cu-ft of room with the seat backs up is enough to hold a few bags of groceries or weekend luggage. If you need to tow, the front-drive Tiguans can pull up to 1,500 pounds, while the all-wheel drive models pull up to 1,800 pounds; competitors like the Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 pull up to 3,500 pounds. Then again, those are more rugged machines, whereas the Tiguan aims for fun on the streets. Optional roof accessories allow for greater cargo-holding abilities, too.
A Golf GTI for the everyday lifestyle
Adding to the Tiguan's charm, upon approaching the compact crossover with the key in my purse, the front grille badge and headlights lit up for me, as if to say, "Hello! Are you ready for fun today?" The effect carried over to the rear lights and VW badge, too. I also loved the ambient lighting, and the seats were nicely bolstered. That said, like with the Golf GTI, the driver's seat had a bad habit of moving forward when I opened the door to get in, when it should be moving back to let me slide on down.
On the road, the more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder was music to my ears, especially on the way up to the interstate, where it happily cruised along. The one physical control on the center console can be configured to provide access to drive modes. And while this isn't meant to be a Golf GTI, the everyday athleticism this Tiguan displayed was arguably just as good, otherwise driving like a comfortable compact crossover down through the mountain roads into the small towns and slower highways.
I'd argue, if anything, that the Tiguan in all its forms — though especially in the SEL R-Line Turbo trim — is the family sized Golf GTI, full of that same, youthful spirit as VW's long-running hot hatch but with more capabilities for the everyday life.
2026 Volkswagen Tiguan verdict
After a rough start in the U.S. market with the first iteration, the Volkswagen Tiguan found its footing to become the darling of the Volkswagen Group as its top-selling model on the current roster. It might be a while yet before it bests VW's greatest hits — the Golf, the Passat, and the Type 1/Beetle — but this compact crossover is definitely on its way to joining the Teutonic pantheon. And it's little wonder as to why: good value, fun driving dynamics, a great list of safety features, and an upscale interior with plenty to offer.
The lack of a hybrid drivetrain doesn't seem to have hurt much on the sales floor, but it's good that one is coming down the pike, even if the wait is a bit longer than some would like in light of its competitors already offering such an option. The minimalist-over-everything dashboard controls aren't great at all, so it's welcome relief that VW will leave the iPad behind for the physical world as each model goes through its refresh cycles. Those two things would definitely do more wonders for the Tiguan as it continues its march into history through the rest of the 2020s and beyond. Either way, this best-seller should be near the top of your list when shopping for your next crossover.