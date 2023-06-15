Volkswagen Teases New Tiguan PHEV Range And Features, But There's A Bigger Question

Volkswagen showed off images of the new Tiguan wearing camouflage and running through its paces on a series of test roads. One of the biggest changes coming to the upcoming Tiguan is an upgraded plug-in hybrid that supposedly can get upwards of 60 miles of range, according to a press release.

However, the PHEV Tiguan brings up more questions than Volkswagen answers with its announcement. Namely, will the United States get a plug-in Tiguan? The model has already been offered for sale in Europe prior to the newly announced generation, but the States never had the privilege.

Before you start reserving a hybrid Tiguan-shaped spot in your driveway, it may be prudent to exercise a bit of healthy skepticism. It's certainly possible that VW will ship a PHEV Tiguan to the States, but it seems unlikely. The real shape of VW's future lineup for the United States has already been announced with the ID.Buzz. The brand will like skip hybrids altogether for the American market and go full electric.