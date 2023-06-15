Volkswagen Teases New Tiguan PHEV Range And Features, But There's A Bigger Question
Volkswagen showed off images of the new Tiguan wearing camouflage and running through its paces on a series of test roads. One of the biggest changes coming to the upcoming Tiguan is an upgraded plug-in hybrid that supposedly can get upwards of 60 miles of range, according to a press release.
However, the PHEV Tiguan brings up more questions than Volkswagen answers with its announcement. Namely, will the United States get a plug-in Tiguan? The model has already been offered for sale in Europe prior to the newly announced generation, but the States never had the privilege.
Before you start reserving a hybrid Tiguan-shaped spot in your driveway, it may be prudent to exercise a bit of healthy skepticism. It's certainly possible that VW will ship a PHEV Tiguan to the States, but it seems unlikely. The real shape of VW's future lineup for the United States has already been announced with the ID.Buzz. The brand will like skip hybrids altogether for the American market and go full electric.
VW might go full EV for the States
Instead of expanding the existing Tiguan lineup for American customers, it seems much more likely that VW will instead pump more time, money, and effort into electric offerings for its North American customers. With the ID.Buzz, VW already went through the immense task of "Americanizing" a very Euro-centric car by stretching out the wheelbase, adding more seats, and slapping in a bigger battery.
Not to say a PHEV Tiguan wouldn't be nice, and an electric range of 60 or so miles before the gas engine kicks in isn't too shabby either. That being said, the international lineup of Volkswagen has always differed from what Americans have for options.
Take VW's sibling brand Audi as an example. In Europe, the lineup is full of hybrid options, while plug-ins are conspicuously absent from the U.S. Audi dealers, instead offering full EV e-tron models. VW will likely follow the same formula and opt to keep the Tiguan decidedly gas-powered, at least for the time being.