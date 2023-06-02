How Big Is The Three-Row Volkswagen ID. Buzz EV?

The VW ID.Buzz electric van is one of the most exciting vehicles from Volkswagen in quite some time. It looks like a classic VW bus went to space. Now, a three-row version for the United States has been announced. After all, what better vehicle to haul friends and family around than a VW bus?

Passenger vans are a bit of a dying breed in the U.S. market, falling out of popularity in favor of big SUVs and crossovers. But how does the new ID.Buzz stack up in size? The new seven-seater clocks in at 192.5 inches long, approximately the same length as VW's Atlas Sport SUV and 10 inches longer than the two-row version. To compare it to a contemporary minivan like the Chrysler Pacifica, the Volkswagen is over 11 inches shorter. A gargantuan seven-seater SUV like the Chevy Tahoe dwarfs the US-market ID.Buzz, with a length of over 210 inches. Not only is the ID.Buzz more compact, it has the benefit of a 91 kWh battery.