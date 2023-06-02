How Big Is The Three-Row Volkswagen ID. Buzz EV?
The VW ID.Buzz electric van is one of the most exciting vehicles from Volkswagen in quite some time. It looks like a classic VW bus went to space. Now, a three-row version for the United States has been announced. After all, what better vehicle to haul friends and family around than a VW bus?
Passenger vans are a bit of a dying breed in the U.S. market, falling out of popularity in favor of big SUVs and crossovers. But how does the new ID.Buzz stack up in size? The new seven-seater clocks in at 192.5 inches long, approximately the same length as VW's Atlas Sport SUV and 10 inches longer than the two-row version. To compare it to a contemporary minivan like the Chrysler Pacifica, the Volkswagen is over 11 inches shorter. A gargantuan seven-seater SUV like the Chevy Tahoe dwarfs the US-market ID.Buzz, with a length of over 210 inches. Not only is the ID.Buzz more compact, it has the benefit of a 91 kWh battery.
Compact like the classic
As for width, it's 77.9 inches wide, roughly within the same dimensions as the aforementioned VW Atlas. It is almost two inches narrower than the Chrysler Pacifica, which measures 79.6 inches. The Tahoe has an 81-inch wingspan, which does not include its mirrors. The ID.Buzz is 74.6 inches tall, five inches taller than the Atlas, 4.7 inches taller than the Chrysler Pacifica, and only 1.4 inches shorter than the Tahoe. VW's new EV van may be taller than other seven-seaters, but it's much more compact in overall footprint.
Even though it is shaped like a loaf of bread (as are all good VW vans), the ID.Buzz is surprisingly aerodynamic, with a drag coefficient of 0.29. In addition to the seven-seat standard configuration, six seats will be an option, with captain's chairs in all three rows. All the rows fold flat on the inside, and the third row can be taken out, just like every minivan converted to a contractor's van.