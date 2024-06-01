11 Of The Most Successful Models In Volkswagen History

Emerging from the chaos of postwar Germany's fractured automotive industry, the Volkswagen brand has grown over the decades into one of the world's largest and most influential carmakers. It sells millions of vehicles every year and has operations in almost every automotive market on the globe, offering everything from compact hatchbacks to pickup trucks.

Volkswagen's modern success would never have been possible were it not for its bestselling classic models, with a few nameplates standing out from the rest as being particularly influential in its history. However, alongside those decades-old icons, Volkswagen's more recent models have also proved to be just as appealing to buyers. Some of the brand's most recently launched models have shot straight to the top of sales charts in their respective segments, in turn influencing the direction of rival brands' lineups.

Whether they're classic or current, we've rounded up a selection of the brand's most successful models to date, taking into account not only sales numbers but also how much influence each car has had on its respective segment. Each of these vehicles has proven to be a class leader in both metrics.