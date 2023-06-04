Here's What Made The Volkswagen Touareg Way More Interesting Than You Remember

Often forgotten except among its biggest fans, the first generation Touareg had a lot going for it. Developed in conjunction with Porsche and Audi on the PL71 platform, the Touareg brought the luxury and performance that those brands are known for, but at more economical VW pricing. Then-CEO of Volkswagen Group Ferdinand Piëch had ambitious plans for all of the brands under the VW umbrella. His tenure famously brought us such audacious creations as the 250 mph Bugatti Veyron, and W12-powered Bentley Continentals.

For better or worse, a good amount of that supercar mentality trickled down to the Touareg as well. It had an optional air suspension with six inches of extra travel available for off-roading, as well as optional electronically locking differentials for both front and rear axles. The climate control system had four separate zones, including inside the glove compartment, with four seat heaters to match.

As you might imagine, the Touareg had optionally available power everything — including electric height-adjustable seatbelts and a rechargeable flashlight — and required two batteries to run it all.