Here's What Made The Volkswagen Touareg Way More Interesting Than You Remember
Often forgotten except among its biggest fans, the first generation Touareg had a lot going for it. Developed in conjunction with Porsche and Audi on the PL71 platform, the Touareg brought the luxury and performance that those brands are known for, but at more economical VW pricing. Then-CEO of Volkswagen Group Ferdinand Piëch had ambitious plans for all of the brands under the VW umbrella. His tenure famously brought us such audacious creations as the 250 mph Bugatti Veyron, and W12-powered Bentley Continentals.
For better or worse, a good amount of that supercar mentality trickled down to the Touareg as well. It had an optional air suspension with six inches of extra travel available for off-roading, as well as optional electronically locking differentials for both front and rear axles. The climate control system had four separate zones, including inside the glove compartment, with four seat heaters to match.
As you might imagine, the Touareg had optionally available power everything — including electric height-adjustable seatbelts and a rechargeable flashlight — and required two batteries to run it all.
The twin-turbo V10 was a torque monster
Amenities aside, what will really interest gearheads is the plethora of engine choices for VW's off-roader. Sure, there was the typical V6, V8, and a couple of small diesels available. Where things really got carried away was when the brand made a limited production run with a gasoline-powered 6.0 liter W12 — essentially a pair of siamese'd V6 engines — that produced 444 horsepower, propelling the Touareg from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds.
Unfortunately, the W12-equipped Touareg was never sold in the United States, but Americans got a heck of a consolation prize in the form of a 5.0 liter diesel-powered V10 with Volkswagen's Turbocharged Direct Injection (TDI) technology. Perhaps better suited for the American market, and its penchant for hauling things like boats and travel trailers, the twin-turbo V10 TDI cranked out a respectable 309 horsepower. However, where the engine really shined was in the torque department, offering 553 pound-feet of low-end grunt.
The stump-pulling V10 TDI was briefly available for the 2004 model year, but was quickly withdrawn for non-compliance with U.S. emissions regulations. A more pollutant-friendly version of the mighty diesel returned for the 2006 model year — coinciding with a mid-cycle styling refresh — and remained on the market until the conclusion of the 2008 model year.
Able to tow a 747 jumbo jet
Perhaps the most famous display of the Touareg V10 TDI's towing capability was when the television show "Fifth Gear" used one to pull a Boeing 747 jumbo jet. Although the horsepower and torque was up to the task, traction was a real issue. The solution was to load the Touareg up with 4.3 tons (8,600 pounds) worth of sandbags and fully double the tire inflation pressure. The stunt was successful, with the Touareg and its lofty load coasting to a stop for fear of instantly burning up the SUV's brakes if engaged.
As impressive as it was, the V10 TDI wasn't a sales success, mostly due to its high price of entry. The same thing could be said for the first-generation Touareg in general, but the big diesel was particularly pricey, starting at approximately $70,000 ($105,000 in today's dollars). Nowadays, V10 Touaregs can be purchased for a mere 10-20% of the SUV's original MSRP, though truly mint, low mileage examples can be worth more.
However, before you jump on Craigslist to grab one, keep in mind that both the engine and the SUV that it resides in are extremely complicated and expensive to repair and maintain. In fact, it's not unusual for repair costs to eclipse the price paid for the vehicle itself. Such is the cost of being the only person in your neighborhood to be able to tow a commercial airliner, apparently.