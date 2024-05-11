12 Of The Best Cars Ever Designed By Giorgetto Giugiaro, Ranked

The Ghibli was introduced in 1967 as a dramatic new design direction for Maserati. Styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro at Ghia, its sloping roofline and elegant proportions made it an instant hit and gave Maserati a much-needed financial boost. Almost 1,300 examples of the car were produced between 1967 and 1973, with the drop-top Ghibli Spyder being the rarest variant, with only 125 built. The car was originally designed to be a two-seater, but the production car adopted a 2+2 design for an extra touch of grand touring practicality.

Underneath the timeless design was a car that wasn't as radical as its bodywork made it seem. Most of its mechanicals were shared with older Maserati cars, with its 4.7L V8 engine first developed two decades earlier. It might not have been mechanically cutting edge, but the slippery exterior ensured impressive performance nonetheless. The most powerful variant of the car, the Ghibli SS, produced 335 horsepower and could reach an officially quoted top speed of 177 mph.

The Ghibli is named after a wind that blows across the Egyptian desert, and Giugiaro's design was the first Maserati to bear the nameplate. The name has since been brought back twice since then, first in the '90s as an evolution of the ill-fated Biturbo and second in the 2010s as a BMW 5 Series-rivaling sedan. Neither of these later cars got anywhere close to matching the magic of Giugiaro's original design.