Hyundai Recall: 300,000 Vehicles' Seatbelts Could Cause Injuries

Hyundai is recalling 294,128 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in the U.S. over a front seatbelt problem that could become dangerous in a crash, even if the belt appears to work normally in day-to-day driving. The recall is listed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as 26V218, and Hyundai's internal campaign numbers are 298-032G. This is yet another major Hyundai seatbelt-related recall in less than a year, which involved over half a million Palisade SUVs. This time, the problem seems to be with the snap-on clip at the base of the front seatbelts, which prevents the seatbelts from being fully secured to the seat frame.

Hyundai estimates that only 1% of the recalled population may actually have the defect. However, the concerning part is that this is not necessarily a problem a driver would notice before a crash. The seatbelt may still buckle, retract, and feel normal, but if the lower anchor is not secured correctly, it may not restrain the driver or front passenger as intended during impact.

So far, the Korean automaker claims it is aware of six U.S. reports connected to the condition, with no known crashes, injuries, or fatalities. That last part is good news, but not assuring enough to ignore the recall; a seatbelt only has to fail once for the consequences to become severe.