Is There A Recall On Hyundai Seat Belts? Here's What You Need To Know
If you've ever purchased a new car, at some point you may have received a recall notice in the mail. These notifications, which typically come from the manufacturer, are meant to inform owners of manufacturing issues that pose an active threat. Recall notices are the result of problems that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) deem an "unreasonable safety risk," or an issue that means your vehicle no longer meets minimum safety standards.
It can be scary to receive such a notification, especially if you and your loved ones are driving or riding in your car every day. Vehicle recalls can generate a lot of buzz, but it's important for manufacturers to get the word out. In fact, once an automaker has identified an issue, they have 60 days to inform registered owners by mail.
Hyundai made the news in September 2025 with a seatbelt recall that affects more than 568,000 Palisade owners. If you own a 2020-2025 Palisade, expect to receive a notification in the mail, but don't panic. Your car is still drivable, and Hyundai will fix the issue for free.
Hyundai's seatbelt recall
The Hyundai Palisade is a popular car, so what's wrong with the safety restraints? The official NHTSA report states that seatbelts in the first and second rows, including the driver and front-seat passenger belts, may not latch correctly. Certain components of the seatbelts may have been made out of specification, meaning they were improperly manufactured by Hyundai's supplier.
If the seatbelts are not latched properly, they may not do their job if you get into an accident. Hyundai learned about the potential defect from the NHTSA, which received multiple complaints from Palisade owners about malfunctioning seatbelts. When the NHTSA receives similar reports about the same vehicle, it may open an investigation. If it finds an issue, it will then notify the manufacturer and require them to issue a recall.
In this case, the NHTSA believes that only about 1% of the recall population (568,580 vehicles) is affected. Until owners are informed that they can bring their vehicles into their local Hyundai dealership to have it assessed (and, if necessary, repaired), they are urged to fasten their seatbelts using "quick and direct motion." They should double-check that their belts are properly latched, and the Palisade also has a warning system that alerts drivers if belts are unlatched. If a repair is necessary, Hyundai will cover the cost even if the vehicle is out of its warranty period.