Is There A Recall On Hyundai Seat Belts? Here's What You Need To Know

If you've ever purchased a new car, at some point you may have received a recall notice in the mail. These notifications, which typically come from the manufacturer, are meant to inform owners of manufacturing issues that pose an active threat. Recall notices are the result of problems that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) deem an "unreasonable safety risk," or an issue that means your vehicle no longer meets minimum safety standards.

It can be scary to receive such a notification, especially if you and your loved ones are driving or riding in your car every day. Vehicle recalls can generate a lot of buzz, but it's important for manufacturers to get the word out. In fact, once an automaker has identified an issue, they have 60 days to inform registered owners by mail.

Hyundai made the news in September 2025 with a seatbelt recall that affects more than 568,000 Palisade owners. If you own a 2020-2025 Palisade, expect to receive a notification in the mail, but don't panic. Your car is still drivable, and Hyundai will fix the issue for free.