Among all of the three-row SUVs available on the market, the Hyundai Palisade is one vehicle to look out for. Power, luxury, attractive warranty coverage, performance, cargo space, and an impressive resale value are some of perks it can reasonably claim. This midsize SUV could be perfect for family adventures, off-roading, and even mobile offices.

Advertisement

How so? Well, with the Passenger Talk, In-Car Wi-Fi hotspot, and Quiet Mode features, combined with charging outlets available in each row, you and your team have got all you need to work on the move.

Although we'd love to rate the Palisade a 10 out of 10, it also has flaws. One common concern is that Palisade doesn't have efficient fuel economy technology. But with a hybrid Palisade on the way, it might just become a matter of the past. With that said, here are 10 things you should know before buying a Hyundai Palisade.