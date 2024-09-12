10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Hyundai Palisade
Among all of the three-row SUVs available on the market, the Hyundai Palisade is one vehicle to look out for. Power, luxury, attractive warranty coverage, performance, cargo space, and an impressive resale value are some of perks it can reasonably claim. This midsize SUV could be perfect for family adventures, off-roading, and even mobile offices.
How so? Well, with the Passenger Talk, In-Car Wi-Fi hotspot, and Quiet Mode features, combined with charging outlets available in each row, you and your team have got all you need to work on the move.
Although we'd love to rate the Palisade a 10 out of 10, it also has flaws. One common concern is that Palisade doesn't have efficient fuel economy technology. But with a hybrid Palisade on the way, it might just become a matter of the past. With that said, here are 10 things you should know before buying a Hyundai Palisade.
The 2025 Palisade starts at $36,800
While there are up to seven trims, the 2025 Hyundai Palisade base model SE, starts at an MSRP of $36,800. For a three-row SUV, the price tag isn't far-fetched. In fact, you'll find the prices of competitors like the Kia Telluride and Mazda CX-90 within a similar range, with differences between them only around a thousand dollars. For that price, you get a 291 hp 3.8-liter V6 engine paired with an FWD-only drivetrain with fuel economy rated at 22 combined mpg city/highway.
You'll be surprised to learn that of the seven trims available on the Palisade, only the SE and SEL Premium trims can accommodate eight passengers with their second-row bench seat. All other trims are capped at seven-passenger seating, with second-row captain's chairs. So you don't have to worry about breaking the bank to purchase the top trim that costs a lot more if you just want more seats.
Speaking of the top trim, the Palisade Caligraphy Night leads the lineup and goes for $54,800 MSRP. Again, this is a good price in comparison to other three-row SUVs' top trims. The Calligraphy Night sports an AWD-only drivetrain with an almost all-blacked-out design and best-in-class luxury features. Uniquely, only the SE and Caligraphy Night trims come exclusively with a single drivetrain option; the SEL, XRT, SEL Premium, Limited, and Calligraphy trims support both FWD and AWD.
Longest powertrain warranty
Of the many lengthy warranty coverages by Hyundai, which cover the Palisade, the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage is the most impressive. This means whenever select parts of the Palisade's engine and transmission have defects due to poor manufacturing, Hyundai will replace or fix them for free. This industry-leading warranty duration shows the South Korean automaker's commitment to ensuring the reliability of its flagship three-row SUV. But this applies exclusively to original owners.
If you buy a used Palisade, your powertrain won't get the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage. You can still get 5-year/60,000-mile coverage under Hyundai's New Vehicle Limited Warranty Policy, though this policy will only cover a used Palisade if it's for normal use and not commercial use. Palisades used for rentals, taxis, and so on don't get any powertrain coverage.
The powertrain warranty and the New Vehicle Limited Warranty aren't the only warranty packages that come with the Palisade. There's a lot more of where that came from. A worthy mention is the 24-hour Roadside Assistance Hyundai offers so long as you don't get in a crash or you were driving off-road. If a Palisade breaks down in any of the 50 states, whether at midnight or daytime, Hyundai technicians are just a call away from helping out. This coverage spans five years regardless of the miles driven.
A luxurious SUV with a powerful engine
Just because the Palisade is geared toward comfort and luxury doesn't mean it falls short on power or performance. Under the hood of the Palisade, you get a non-hybrid 3.8L engine that is naturally aspirated and delivers up to 291 hp, which is impressive for a midsize SUV. Also, with over 260 lb-ft of torque, the Palisade is an all-in-one speedster that can go up to 131 mph and a towing champion that can tow up to 5,000 pounds.
That said, let's get to the luxurious upholstery and audio systems. Hyundai ditches regular seats and treats the interior of the different trims of the Palisade to its custom H-Tex trimmed, Premium Nappa Leather, and seating surfaced with microfiber suede, to mention a few. All that to give much-wanted comfort while on the road. On the audio system, Hyundai teams up with Harman Kadon to deliver quality sound on select trims of the Palisade.
Hybrid version expected in 2025
With the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid and Mazda CX-90 Hybrid making way as mid-size SUV hybrids, the Hyundai Palisade is yet to have a hybrid option. It's somewhat odd that the flagship model does not have hybrid options, given that the Santa Fe already has its hybrid variant. However, there are reports of a Palisade hybrid model in the works, and it is expected to be in the market by the second half of 2025.
ET News has reported the possibility of two new Palisade hybrid powertrains in the works, one of which will run on a 2.5-liter gas engine. A hybrid powertrain means we're looking at a potential solution to the Paliside's low fuel economy. If this eventually happens, the Palisade might just become a contender in the midsize SUV hybrid market, competing with the likes of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid and 2025 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid. That said, a hybrid Palisade is one midsize SUV we keenly look forward to seeing on the road.
For one, the Palisade is one of Hyundai's flagship models, so the South Korean automaker is expected to go all out on its hybrid powertrain to stand a chance of competing in the hybrid line that's already tipped to the favor of other competitors. Also, the Palisade is already a best-seller in the three-row SUV segment, so a hybrid powertrain will likely perform well.
One of the best-selling SUVs with three rows
Among its rivals and SUVs built on a similar platform, the Palisade stands out as a popular choice and best seller. With its debut in 2019, it's relatively new to the market, but it's here to stay. In 2023 alone, Hyundai sold 89,509 Palisade units with similar sales in previous years. Hyundai has put its all into displacing older midsize SUVs in the market, including the Hyundai Santa Fe, which has been on American roads since 2000.
Today, it shares the number one spot with the 2024 Kia Telluride, a luxurious midsize SUV in its own right, which coincidentally hit the roads the same year as the Palisade. On a head-to-head comparison with other midsize SUVs, the Palisade comes out on top, offering innovative features like a digital key and Ergo Motion Seat, which only a handful of its rivals have, as of this writing.
Fuel economy is a little low for a mid-size SUV
In comparison to other leading midsize SUVs, the Palisade's fuel economy is a little below average. For the 2024 FWD-only Palisade, the EPA estimates a 19 city, 26 highway, and a combined 22 mpg city/highway. That means, on average, it takes 4.5 gallons of gas to drive 100 miles in the Palisade. These numbers aren't impressive when you put them up against the rest of the pack.
Take the 2024 Kia Sorento and 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, for example. On the Sorento, you get 23 city, 31 highway, and 26 combined mpg city/highway. 20 city, 29 highway, and 24 combined are the numbers for the Santa Fe. It might not seem like much of a difference, but in the long run, you'll be spending a lot more on gas with the Palisade, which is surprising — because you'd expect better fuel economy since Hyundai is selling it as a family car.
High-end driving and safety assistance tech
From blind-spot assistance to collision avoidance, the Hyundai Palisade can have all the driving assistance tech you could ask for, but some offerings differ by trim. The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Curve Control, and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) are available on all trims.
The FCA warns you if you're about to hit a pedestrian, car, or anything, and it will apply the breaks if you don't do anything to avoid the collision. The cruise control feature utilizes map data from the navigation system of the Palisade and speed limit signs to help you drive on highways and hit curves at a safe speed. This tech, paired with LKA and the Highway Driving Assist (HDA), which available on select trims, almost replicates a plane-like auto-pilot experience. While the LKA detects and warns you when you're swerving out of a lane without signaling, the HDA helps you maintain a safe driving speed and distance from other cars on the highway.
Hyundai Smartsense tech like the Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) and the Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist — Reverse (PCA-R) are exclusive to the Caligraphy and Caligraphy Night trims. Don't mind the complex words; they're nothing more serious than the trim's self-parking technology and a collision avoidance system when pulling out of a parking spot. With the RSPA, the Palisade can park and pull out of a parking spot, all with the push of a simple button on the Smart Key.
The trims are easy to tell apart
Some SUV trims barely have notable differences, but the Palisade's different trim levels are very distinguishable in terms of their interior and exterior. The different colorways, exclusive bumpers, ambient lighting, digital keys, and more set each trim apart from the other. The SE trim's second-row bench seating sets it apart from the rest of the pack — the only other trim that comes with one is the SEL Premium, and that's optional. The SEL trim and above also all feature a digital key, which allows you to unlock, lock, and start the Palisade right from your smartphone or smartwatch.
Don't worry, the digital key doesn't replace the good old key fob — it only compliments it. And with the key fob, you can open the trunk hands-free once you stand close to it for three seconds. Featuring exclusive front and rear bumpers and its own lower door garnish, the XRT is built for just anything.
The Palisade's Limited trim brings luxury and heating systems to the table — a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and ambient lighting, just to name a few. This leads us to the Caligraphy and Caligraphy Night Trims. Like the XRT, the Caligraphy trim has its own exclusive front bumper, and puddle lamps right below its side mirrors add a luxurious look. It's also the only trim with the Robust Green colorway option for its exterior. Lastly, the Caligraphy Night comes with its exclusive chrome front grille, roof rails, and 20-inch liquid wheels, all blacked out.
Almost Perfect Safety Rating
Scoring a five out of five stars rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and earning the rank of a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are no easy feats that the Palisade has managed to make look easy. But everything hasn't been sunshine and roses for the Palisade.
In the last five years, Hyundai has put out 11 recalls of different models of the Palisade for safety concerns, with issues ranging from defective airbag sensors to engine parts that may break off while driving. This is one flaw to the almost perfect safety rating of the Palisade. However, the good part is that Hyundai swiftly attends to these concerns and to be frank, there's a small number of vehicles that have never been recalled. And if you're still not satisfied, the 24-hour roadside assistance warranty may help put your mind at ease.
For a mid-size SUV, it holds its value after 5 years
While a lot of midsize SUVs lose half their value after five years, the Palisade holds its own. CarEdge reports that the Palisade only loses 40% of its value after four years, with prospects of a resale value above half the price. These estimates are based on a calculation of a Palisade being driven 12,000 miles in a year and in good condition, of course. So, if you drive well over 12,000 miles a year and don't know how to increase your car's resale value, it'll depreciate quite faster.
If you're on the other side of the market looking to buy a used Palisade, you'll be making a great choice. For one, some warranty coverages remain active for subsequent buyers of a Palisade. For example, the 5-year/60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty covers not just replacements of defective powertrain components but also extends to the battery, paint job, audio systems, and so on. Aside from warranty coverages, the reputable reliability of the Palisade is a bonus you can bank on.