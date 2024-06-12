5 Mid-Size SUVs To Avoid When Looking For A Used Car In 2024

We live in the golden age of mid-size SUVs, with brilliant models like the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander proving that power and efficiency aren't mutually exclusive. However, new mid-size SUVs have steep sticker prices, so the used car market is worth a browse. After all, cars depreciate in value by an average of about 10% the moment they're driven off the lot. Needless to say, you can save a lot by opting for a used car and still score one that's nearly as good as new.

But when shopping around, be wary. Some models have earned a nasty reputation thanks to serious recalls, failing parts, low efficiency ratings, nightmarish owner experiences, and other big red flags. Such SUVs should be avoided altogether.

So if you're ready to buy an SUV, we have plenty of recommendations. In this article, however, we're taking a look at the top options to avoid. That isn't to say that every model year of these mid-size SUVs are bad. Rather, there are certain years that most professionals and owners agree are a risky gamble when buying used.